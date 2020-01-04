KINGSTON—Twenty-eight University of Rhode Island students competed last month in a pitch competition to garner support for prototypes they developed as part of an engineering entrepreneurship course. The students came from eight different majors and worked in seven teams to develop working prototypes to fill current market needs. From the initial exploratory phase to developing their prototypes, the students met their final test in a competitive six-minute business pitch to a panel of expert judges. Though it was the program’s fifth year, the event marked only the second occasion in which students had the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of judges.
“The pitch showcase creates a competitive experience for the student teams to present their products to business and investment experts,” said Kunal Mankodiya, an associate professor of electrical, computer and biomedical engineering. “One of the most important skills entrepreneurs need is knowing how to speak about their company and product effectively in a short amount of time.”
The judge’s panel was made up of IASO Ventures managing partner Wasim Malik, Medley Genomics CEO Patrice Milos, BetaXAnalytics CEO Shannon Shallcross, Slater Tech Fund managing director Thorne Sparkman, RIHub managing director Annette Tonti and verteXD CEO Kiran Uppuluri.
The judges scored the seven participating teams based on their demonstrated knowledge of how their prototype would fill a particular need, their understanding of the proposed customer base and a hands-on demonstration of the team’s prototype.
The first-place team was made up of chemical engineering major Noah Burke, biomedical and electrical engineering major Rebecca Pham, electrical engineering major Ethan Ribb and mechanical engineering and German major Aidan Votaw. The team developed an eye exam kiosk, called iSee, that provided users with a lens prescription that they could take to their local eyewear retailer. The kiosk also provided customers with interactive eye-care information to increase eye health awareness and boasted a simple user-interface that could be easily placed in a mall, drugstore or big box retail store.
“We really learned a lot about turning a small idea into a winning concept and possibly a very marketable product,” said Votaw. “We really liked the hands-on experience that this course offered. It was very rewarding to physically build something and have it work.”
“Considering my teammates and I never previously worked together, we did a great job of collaborating on our concept and dividing the responsibilities equally,” Votaw added. “We each knew exactly what was expected of us.”
The second-place team was made up of mechanical engineering major Jordan Barbosa, biomedical engineering major Brendan Driscoll, finance and entrepreneurship major Jack Jenckes and electrical engineering major Eydis Embla Ludviksdottir. They created iJoint, a smart knee brace that has several flexible sensors to measure the movements of the joint and the diameter of the knee. The sensors communicate changes in the swelling of the knee periodically via Bluetooth to a smartphone or other electronic device through an app, enabling the patient and doctor or physical therapist to readily access the data.
Finally, the third-place team was made up of Electrical engineering major Joshua Clift, Communication major Leonardo Giarrusso, Biomedical Engineering major Renee Gordon and mechanical engineering major Rob Tampellini. The team created SlopeTech, a ski boot that makes walking easier by implementing a locking and unlocking cuff near the top part of the boot.
In all, the event was lauded as a great success in helping to put high-achieving students and their ideas in front of experts and executives who might prove to be invaluable connections in the student’s futures, and the presentations were well received by the judges.
“I found the presentations and idea conceptions very well developed,” said Shallcross. “The outcome is certainly a reflection of the hard work of the teams and the quality of the curriculum.”
“I was particularly impressed with the teams’ approach that started with a clear articulation of the customer unmet need and/or pain point,” said Uppuluri. “The solutions and demos were innovative, realistic and human-centered.”
Six of the seven teams involved in the competition also participated in the Rhode Island Elevator Pitch Competition, giving them additional real-world experience. Additionally, four students from the course took part in the 2019 HealthHacks RI event at URI, a 48-hour hack-a-thon held in aimed at ideating meaningful solutions to complex problems associated with sleep and wellness.
“I encourage students to enter external competitions and continue to develop their product and pitch skills,” Mankodiya said. “When the time comes for them to kick off their entrepreneurial journey, I believe they will benefit from having taken this course.”
