The University of Rhode Island announced today the loss of a student.
According to a statement issued by the university, Erica Hopkins, 22, of East Providence, died in a car crash last Friday night, Sept. 13, on I-95 in Attleboro, Mass.
Erica was a psychology major, a Talent Developer scholar, a member of the PINK Women at the University of Rhode Island and was described by friends as caring, loving and hard working.
The university has made available several resources for its students.
