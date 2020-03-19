A statement from the University of Rhode Island:
The University has confirmed a case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) within our community. The individual who is ill, a staff member, is in self-isolation at home following protocols from the Rhode Island Department of Health. As the University offers support and assistance to the individual, we wish them a speedy and full recovery.
The health department is leading the effort to identify individuals who were in contact with the staff member, reaching out to those individuals, and arranging for their self-quarantine. University Health Services staff are also working to support potentially affected students, faculty and staff. In addition, the area in which this individual worked has been appropriately cleaned in accordance with U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. If you exhibit these symptoms, please CALL your health-care provider and follow their instructions before leaving your home and potentially putting others at risk:
• Students: Contact Student Health Services at 401-874-2246 to speak with a nurse.
• Faculty and Staff: Call or email your primary care physician.
