The University of Rhode Island announced today that the parking lot on Plains Road will be used as a COVID-19 testing center beginning Tuesday, March 31 by appointment only.
In a statement issued Sunday, the University said it has partnered with the National Guard and the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency to create a secure drive through testing site that will increase the state's testing capacity.
According to URI, approximately 50 medical and security personnel will be on site, with a goal of testing up to 600 people per-day.
Testing is set to begin March 31 and will only be available to pre-screened patients who must show physician documentation to be screened.
