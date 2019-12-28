KINGSTON—Students in the University of Rhode Island nurse practitioner programs recently took what they have learned in the classroom into the exam room by performing full physicals on volunteer children at the Rhode Island Nursing Education Center in Providence. The students, enrolled in both the family nurse practitioner and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner programs, recruited the children from among friends and family members to take part in the exercise. The students interviewed the patients and their parents to gather a full medical and family history before conducting a comprehensive physical exam. Patrick Luce, communications coordinator for the academic health collaborative at URI, spoke to the importance of the program.
“This experience gives the students the opportunity to apply what they have learned in the classroom directly, and to practice it before they have to do it in the real world,” Luce said.
Twenty URI graduate students took part in the program aimed at simulating a real-life scenario, which took place in a research hub equipped with audio-visual equipment that allowed real-time feedback. According to associate professor and director of advanced practice for the college, Denise Coppa, other professors monitored the exams by video in an adjoining room, allowing them to provide immediate feedback on the performance of the students.
“This gives the students great practice on compiling a patient’s history, conducting a physical exam and developing a full assessment of that patient,” Coppa said. “They benefit from practicing the physical exam as well as working on their communication skills with a patient. It gives the students real-world experience they can take with them.”
“The setup gives allows students to get immediate feedback on what they did right and wrong,” Luce added. “They get feedback on discussing patient history, the children’s eating habits, exercise, everything, they get really good feedback from the professors.”
Family nurse practitioner student Brenna Maynard examined the 5-year-old daughter of a family friend, beginning by asking the child and her mother detailed questions about medical history, home life and school. She asked her patient questions to determine her level of mental and emotional development before conducting a physical exam. The program gave her invaluable practice working with patients, she said, particularly youth.
“I prepared a lot for it, but when you get in there with a parent and child, it’s very different. You never know what you’re going to get with a young child, but you just have to roll with it,” Maynard said. “Without the interaction with a child, it would just be theoretical. Being able to have that firsthand experience just makes it real.”
Fellow family nurse practitioner student Jeremy DiBiasio worked with a child patient and a parent for the first time during the exercise.
“It’s a great experience to be actually hands-on. You just can’t get that experience unless you’re in it,” DiBiasio said. “We get all the education and information in class, but to be able to apply those skills in a real-world setting is invaluable.”
All of the graduate nursing programs at URI offer some sort of real-world training to their students, and though this time the exercise involved children known to the students, such is not always the case.
“Sometimes the college will hire live actors to come in and perform as patients. They’re experienced enough to know what the professors are looking for and how to test the students,” Luce said. “They also have live action mannequins that cry, bleed and drool. Mannequins that can respond directly to treatment in realistic ways. The lab really does look like a hospital.”
In addition to the family nurse practitioner and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner programs, the URI College of Nursing offers graduate programs for adult gerontological primary care nurse practitioners, a PhD program and a Doctor of Nurse Practitioner program online and in-person. More information on the programs can be found on the college’s website.
