KINGSTON, R.I. -- Sept. 20, 2019 -- Prize-winning historian and Emmy Award nominee Randall Balmer will discuss “Protestantism and the Rise of Evangelicalism” Tuesday, Oct. 15, as part of the University of Rhode Island’s Honors Colloquium, Religion in America.
Balmer, who holds the John Phillips Chair in Religion at Dartmouth College, the school’s oldest endowed professorship, will speak at 7 p.m. in Edwards Hall, 64 Upper College Road, Kingston Campus. See the full schedule of lectures and programs. Those who can’t attend the lecture can watch online.
