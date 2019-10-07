More than 500 people joined Gov. Gina Raimondo, University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley and URI College of Engineering Dean Raymond M. Wright today to officially celebrate the opening of The Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering.
U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman David Cicilline, state and University leaders, faculty, staff and URI students and donors crowded The Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering to mark the opening and thank Rhode Islanders for their support of bond issues totaling $150 million to construct the Fascitelli Center and to expand and renovate Bliss Hall.
“This new, state-of-the-art facility will help ensure that URI continues to be a global leader in engineering education for decades to come,” Raimondo said. “There’s no greater investment we can make than in our students and their futures, and I’m excited to see the innovative research and collaborative learning that will result from this unique project.”
See Wednesday's paper for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.