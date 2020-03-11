The University of Rhode Island announced today that it will cancel classes from March 16 to March 20 and stop all face-to-face classes and instead hold classes online starting March 23 and continuing until at least April 3.
Below is the announcement from URI.
“COVID-19 UPDATE: Beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, 2020 all face-to-face undergraduate and graduate classes on all campuses are canceled. Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, through at least Friday, April 3, 2020, all undergraduate and graduate classes will be delivered remotely. All face-to-face instruction is suspended. This includes any class meetings. Online classes will continue as scheduled. For more information, please refer to our COVID-19 website: https://web.uri.edu/coronavirus/2020/03/11/important-uri-covid-19-updates/“
