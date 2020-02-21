SOUTH KINGSTOWN — If all goes according to plan and South Kingstown High School can be relocated, the question of what to do with the Columbia Street facility will remain.
Earlier this month, the school committee unanimously agreed to change the focus of the district’s Necessity of School Construction Stage II application. Rather than moving forward with the plans to renovate the existing high school on Columbia Street, the district hopes to relocate the high school to Curtis Corner Middle School.
With the renovation of the existing structure and an addition that would double the building in size, school administrators believe these plans support the best possible educational programming. The major project, expected to cost $62 million, would potentially give the school and its fields more of a community feel, but it does not provide any plain answers of what to do with the existing building.
Town manager Robert Zarnetske, members of the school building committee and the school committee, alike, have all expressed concerns about what to do with the sizable structure if and when it comes time to move to Curtis Corner. Unloading the building, Zarnetske has said on more than one occasion over the past several months, will not be easy.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Town of South Kingstown will be holding a Community Visioning Workshop to discuss the redevelopment of the South Kingstown High School property located at 215 Columbia St. The two-hour workshop, held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the South Kingstown High School Cafeteria, will welcome community members to share and discuss their ideas.
As the district continues to consider changes to its school facilities, “the community’s values and vision for the future will be key in helping to inform the redevelopment of the Columbia Street high school site,” according to the town’s official event flyer, encouraging community members to attend.
The visioning workshop is meant to invite community members “to discuss the values, needs, and opportunities to guide future redevelopment of the property.”
The event will include a moderated panel discussion with Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano, the town engineer, town solicitor, and Zarnetske. The panel discussion will be followed by interactive small group discussions to identify priorities for the property’s reuse.
The $85 million bond referendum being proposed for improvements to the district’s facilities will largely be comprised of the funds needed for a renovation and addition at Curtis Corner. Another sizable chunk of this budget has been allocated to an addition at Broad Rock since this will become the district’s only middle school if the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) approves South Kingstown’s Stage II application.
Some have been critical of allocating $17 million toward the addition, given that the remaining funds in the budget only leave $6 million to be split between South Kingstown’s four elementary schools. Those who have also expressed doubts about whether $62 million will be enough to complete the Curtis Corner High School project worry that contingencies will eat into the funds for the elementary schools.
Throughout the spring and summer months, RGB Architects, Owner’s Project Manager (OPM) and Peregrine, will be working to collect site, building and systems data, will provide demographic updates and take a deep-dive on traffic impacts. A geotechnical review, given the concerns about ledge on the site, will also be taken.
This community visioning workshop is among the first efforts from the school building committee and project development groups to better community engagement.
Although the relocation of the high school is conditional upon approval from RIDE and approval from voters once this is put to a bond referendum, some suggestions have already been made for how the town might unload the property.
One suggestion had been to turn Columbia Street into year-long affordable housing units, though Zarnetske has noted that the design of the current high school could make such a project too difficult or costly for developers.
