N A R R A G A N S E T T – In response to a recent revelation that the town, under its current budget, would not be receiving approximately $181,000 in state aid for library operations next year, the Narragansett Town Council on Monday entertained a motion that would transfer over $400,000 from the town’s reserve funds to the library board.
The move would level fund the library after the council cut its budget by more than half in the spring, which is the reason for the preliminary denial of state aid to the board. Ultimately, the motion failed in split vote after a lengthy debate.
“As we discussed during budget workshops, we were aware that if the town did not level fund the library, which is fund it the same amount that it had done in the previous year, we would no longer be eligible for the state aid of $181,000 that we have enjoyed over the years,” said councilor Jesse Pugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.