The next chapter

Joe Biden was officially sworn in moments ago as the next President of the United States. Biden will enter this presidency during a challenging time in America.
Following the inauguration U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse issued a statement of support.
“I was filled with hope as I watched President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris being sworn in this afternoon. With President Biden in the Oval Office and Democrats in control of Congress, the work begins immediately to make significant progress on the issues that matter to Rhode Islanders.
“Our work is cut out for us. The normal buzzing inaugural crowd was replaced this year with thousands of soldiers patrolling the quiet streets of Washington due to an unchecked virus and threats of violent right-wing extremists. We need to repair the damage of the last four years while moving swiftly to end this pandemic, revive our economy, get big things done on climate change, fix the justice system, and root out the special interest influence choking progress on so many issues. It is urgent that we find a way to come together as Americans behind a shared reality and a government that is actually dedicated to making life better for all of its citizens. With President Biden leading the way, I believe we will restore the promise of America.”
