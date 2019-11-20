The Call pursues legal action against Woonsocket officials

WOONSOCKET — Despite the protests and promise of litigation from representatives of The Call, the City Council on Monday voted 3-2 to declare Lincoln-based Valley Breeze as the city government’s newspaper of record, qualified to carry its paid legal advertisements.
The vote came hours after The Call filed papers in Superior Court in attempts to forestall the vote, arguing that it would run afoul of state bid procedures, the Open Meetings Act, and basic fair play. Since the council had not voted yet, the judge declared The Call’s actions preemptive, denying a motion to enjoin officials from voting, but The Call’s attorney, Vicki Bejma, of the Providence firm Robinson & Clapham, said further action is forthcoming in the days ahead.
“It is my belief that the bid process has been tainted by improprieties that have occurred leading up to this point,” said Call Publisher Jody Boucher. “It is usual and customary, in all of my experience with RFPs (requests for proposals) for legal advertising, that the qualified newspapers are notified of the upcoming bid via an invitation to bid. It is also usual and customary that the RFP be advertised in the newspaper of record.”
Her concern, Boucher added, lies in the fact that the publisher of The Valley Breeze is the brother of City Councilman John Ward, “who could have delivered the RFP to him over Sunday dinner.” The Call, she said, did not have the same advantage. As publisher of The Call, “It is not reasonable to believe I would dedicate my staff to trolling city and state websites to research RFPs that affect our business on a daily basis,” Boucher said.
At issue is an RFP issued by the City Council on Aug. 5 to seek a round of bids for newspaper of record, a status held by The Call since at least the 1950s.
The Breeze was the only newspaper to respond to the bid before the deadline for submissions closed on Oct. 21.
Addressing members of the City Council before they voted Monday, Bejma and John Layton, regional advertising manager for The Call, laid out the basis for the company’s objections to the bid process.
Layton said The Call was informed by a city official that the council had opened the bid for public solicitations and expected formal notification from the city in the form of a display ad announcing that an RFP had been issued. On Oct. 29, he said, he learned that the deadline for submitting a bid had passed and called Jessica Desrochers, the city’s purchasing clerk, to find out why a display ad had never been requested by the city.
Her reply, Layton said, was that the city doesn’t use display ads for RFPs – information that directly contravenes records from the newspaper’s advertising department.
“Contrary to that, all of the bids at that time that were on the city’s website were being advertised in The Call, except there was no mention obviously to us about the bids being put out,” Layton said. “We do believe we were left out of this process purposely and The Call is prepared to exercise all of its legal options.”
After The Call protested Desrochers’ response, the city initiated a second round of bids, this time purchasing a display ad that called for a new bid deadline of Nov. 13. The Call tendered a bid for that round of solicitations before the deadline, but was then informed that the second round had been invalidated by the city’s Law Department.
In a subsequent conversation with Finance Director Christine Chamberland, Layton said he was told the reason the original advertisement for the RFP wasn’t placed in the newspaper was due to an oversight. Chamberland told him the person who was supposed to place the ad was on vacation.
“It’s clear from the remarks of your finance director this was a common practice,” Bejma, the Call’s lawyer, told councilors. “It should have been done. It wasn’t done.”
“If nothing else this is a horrible way to treat a longtime city vendor and a longtime newspaper of record,” she added. “Again, we would ask to table the award of the bid tonight, and give the Woonsocket Call a fair chance to participate in the process as it should...”
One of the central arguments that The Call will make in its legal petition for a new round of bids is that the council violated its own bylaws in the City Charter by approving the bid Monday. Chapter XVI, Art. 6, covering miscellaneous procedures, explicitly states that the City Council may take up the issue of choosing a newspaper of record only during the first six months of the calendar year.
“The council, not later than the last regular meeting in June of each year, shall designate by resolution some newspaper of general circulation qualified to publish legal notices for the next fiscal year, and printed in the English language, as the medium for the publication of all the notices required by this charter or otherwise by law,” the charter says.
An effort to table the measure, led by Councilors Alexander Kithes and David Soucy, was defeated in Harris Hall Monday, and the council ended up awarding the bid by a narrow majority, caused in part by the recusal of Councilman Ward. He is the brother of Thomas Ward, co-founder and publisher of The Breeze, which was sold to Virginia-based Whip It Media, in May.
It is unlawful for public officials to vote on matters of potential economic benefit to family members under the state Code of Ethics.
“I just want to announce,” Ward said as the council prepared to take up the advertising measure, “that I will recuse myself on this matter out of an abundance of caution despite the fact that my brother sold the newspaper back in May but I want to make sure we don’t violate any laws.”
In a letter conveyed to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on Nov. 13, lawyer Stephen Robinson, a principal of Robinson & Clapham, presaged the legal arguments The Call intends to bring, focusing on “serious irregularities” in procedure and the relationship between the councilman and the publisher of The Valley Breeze.
“This process was short-circuited when no RFP was published in the newspaper,” Robinson wrote. “This lack of publication rendered the process highly questionable. What made matters worse was that apparently there was only one bidder – The Valley Breeze...The lack of publication, coupled with the fact of the relationship, creates at the very least a strong appearance of collusion and impropriety.”
With Ward’s recusal, combined with the absence of Councilman James Cournoyer, councilors defended the bid process and went on to approve a resolution designating The Breeze as the paper of record on a 3-2 vote. Council President Daniel Gendron, Vice President Jon Brien and Councilwoman Denise Sierra voted in favor of the measure. Voting against it were Kithes and Soucy, both of whom argued for rebidding the paper of record designation rather than risk involving the city in protracted litigation.
Councilman James Cournoyer didn’t vote because he was absent from the meeting.
Why, Soucy wanted to know, had the RFP not been advertised in The Call? The omission, he argued, appeared to break with many years of tradition for the city’s procedures for advertising RFPs, as well as The Call’s longstanding status as newspaper of record.
“I’m certainly not taking the posture we did anything to The Call or not,” City Solicitor John DeSimone told Soucy.
“Really?” the councilman replied. “Even though they wanted to, they said it was too late to bid? Doesn’t that strike you as odd?”
DeSimone said the purchasing division satisfied all the legal requirements for procurement during the first round of bidding. Notice was provided to interested parties on the city’s website. The city also posted the notice on a website managed by the state of Rhode Island.
DeSimone said it’s “not entirely true” that all RFPs are advertised in the newspaper. There is “no hard and fast rule,” he said. More often than not, he asserted, there is no newspaper ad.
Still, DeSimone said that when it came to the city’s attention that no newspaper ad was placed in The Call for the RFP, the city “put another bid out. But we determined that the first bid was legitimate and we canceled the second bid.”
“If you don’t put a bid in during the time frame, you can’t extend it,” DeSimone said. “That would be wrong. The bid has to be rigid in terms of those timelines.”
Soucy and Kithes also argued that a weekly paper wasn’t compatible with the unpredictable nature of deadlines the city faces for advertising public hearings and other legal proceedings.
“We’ll handle it in the courts,” DeSimone said.
One councilman who voted in favor of the measure – Brien – said it wouldn’t be fair to The Breeze to let The Call bid now because the only bid was already opened and the newspaper’s offer isn’t a secret anymore, giving The Call an unfair advantage.
“I never saw the bid,” Soucy interrupted at one point.
“We wouldn’t, we’re not in purchasing,” Brien said.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
