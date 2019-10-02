NARRAGANSETT - Local teachers set sail last month aboard the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography's (URI GSO) RV Endeavor, conducting scientific research in the field in coordination with GSO's Rhode Island Teachers at Sea Program. As part of the program's mission, the educators will now take their experiences back to the classroom to help students gain a better understanding of the research process, professional collaboration at the heart of the initiative, the science behind it all and much more.
"On this cruise, I really enjoyed the overall camaraderie and teamwork among the science party (scientists and teachers)," said Kathleen Couchon, a science teacher at Narragansett High School.
