South County Health’s Scenes of South County 2020 Calendar Contest is looking for photographs and inspirational quotations submitted from the community.
Each year, South County Health selects images taken by amateur photographers, along with submitted quotations to be used in the calendar that depict life in Washington County.
Photos will be selected based on composition, color, originality and overall quality. Photos must not be altered using Photoshop or other photo editing software.
Quotations should be inspiring, enlightening, uplifting, thought-provoking, or humorous. You do not have to submit photographs to submit quotations.
All entries must be submitted by using the online form found at www.southcountyhealth.org/calendar where you will also find contest rules and guidelines.
Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019.
For more information call 401-788-1137.
