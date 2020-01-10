SOUTH KINGSTOWN — This budget season promises to provide members of the town council and the community with a clearer breakdown of expenses.
As of last Thursday night, the budget subcommittee has decided to take a deeper look at the cost of education per pupil in South Kingstown.
The request for a clearer per-pupil breakdown came from Town Council President Abel Collins, who officially came on board to the budget subcommittee last week. It’s a question, he said, that comes up year-after-year in the budgeting process but with very little explanation of how those dollars are at work.
“I like the idea of having what we’re spending per student, and how that breaks down,” Collins said, singling out how transportation plays into this cost.
Going into joint budget sessions with the entire town council and school committee, Collins said he’s also like to see the costs per pupil in other, similar districts. Superintendent Linda Savastano and others were fully on board with the plan but warned Collins that other districts may not be facing the same challenges or obstacles.
“It’s hard to compare district-to-district,” School Committee Chair Stephanie Canter said. “You always have to take elements of the district profile in silos — like who has a similar representation of special ed students, or maybe who has the next-high amount of land area they have to transport kids across?”
“It’s looking at different elements and comparing it that way because there’s not a single district that matches any other district,” she added.
Although Barrington is often compared to South Kingstown, Canter noted that the comparison isn’t a fair or comparable one. Barrington, she said, does not have the same challenges, such as transportation or tuition payments towards charter or vocational schools.
School Committee Member Emily Cummiskey also suggested looking at class breakdowns in each school, so the council and the community could see the reason for the district’s staffing numbers, as well as the figures that go into funding free-and-reduced lunches or individual learning programs (IEPS).
In Rhode Island, for example, South Kingstown has the third-highest special education per-pupil cost. Currently, Savastano is planning to meet with administrators at the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) to understand the drivers behind such high costs to the district, and if there’s anything that can be done to curb it while still improving services.
In November, RIDE released school report cards, grading each school in the state for their performance and accountability. Apart from Peace Dale Elementary School, each school in South Kingstown received a three-star rating.
Across the board, students with disabilities were identified as needing targeted support and improvements, due to achievement gaps at the majority of schools across the district. As Savastano explained to the school committee, a school can only perform as well as it’s lowest-performing sub-group.
For the fiscal year of 2018, the most recent figures available from RIDE, the cost of special education in South Kingstown was $12,661,930 — approximately $111,762 per pupil.
Although no two districts are alike, and South Kingstown has its own unique characteristics and challenges, Collins said he would still like to look at per-pupil costs across the state. One thing he recommended, though, was backing out the price of transportation before doing so.
“I think the big discussion is gonna be, when you’re talking about the operational budget deficit, the way to close that deficit is staff reduction,” Collins said. “Nobody likes to talk about it, but we need to start discussing it to some degree.”
“There’s no time to really get the school committee together to talk about it, but I think it’s something we should talk about,” he added after a long pause of silence.
Having a notion of how many cuts need to be made, he said, would be helpful to the process.
Currently, the district is assuming a 2 percent increase of its operating budget for the coming school year. Next year, the district will again be receiving far less funding from RIDE.
Unlike years past, however, the budget has been built from the ground up, rather than rolling numbers over, Savastano noted. Currently, they’re not at that hard-point yet.
Savastano said she hopes this budget building season doesn’t pit members of the community against each other. The district will present a balanced budget, she said, but the way the district is getting there will be different.
Everything that can be rolled over, such as salaries, has been, according to Chief Financial Officer Maryanne Crawford, but many of the figures are still part of a “living document” susceptible to changes and updates.
