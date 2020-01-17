SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Dual Language Immersion Subcommittee met for the first time in months since adopting a set of agreements for the foreseeable future.
Throughout the summer, former Superintendent Bob Hicks worked with community members in an effort to release tensions around the DLI program. At the close of the subcommittee’s fourth meeting in September, Hicks put out four agreements that he believed everyone would be able to live with.
Agreements included improving the lottery system for getting into the program, maintaining the program’s current size and investing funds into monolingual or “traditional” classrooms to make them equally enticing to families and students.
The fourth agreement made promises of a second period of Spanish being phased in at the middle school level as vacancies arise.
In order to help work toward these agreements and improve the program of studies, Dual Language Immersion Coordinator Jodi Anthony will be working with administrators, teachers and families. Unlike other districts with DLI programs, South Kingstown does not have a significant population of students already speaking another language at home.
“It’s really important that we remind ourselves that we’re innovators in this work,” Anthony told community members.
On Thursday night, the subcommittee created two different working groups to help improve and advance the program in South Kingstown.
The first, a growth and establishment committee, will be looking at the program currently provided at the kindergarten through the fourth-grade level. Members of this working group include a dual language immersion teacher, a school principal and two parents — Beth Violette and Emily Raymond.
The second group, the growth and expansion committee, will focus their sights on the middle school program from fifth to eighth grade. Making up this committee will be one principal and three parents — Carrie Brown, Michelle Flippin, and Lauren Weinstock.
School Committee Vice Chair Sarah Markey noted that not all members of these working groups are DLI parents, but there are some traditional path parents as well. In order to make the working group selections as fair as possible, volunteers’ names were drawn randomly from a bag.
Before volunteer names were selected, numerous community members posed questions and comments to the subcommittee about equity, access, changing the lottery system and what the program might look like moving forward. For parents of DLI students entering their middle school years, concerns were heightened.
Though Anthony and subcommittee members did not respond directly to the questions asked of them that evening, community members were told that their comments and questions would help drive the agendas of working groups.
At the onset of the subcommittee meeting, Superintendent Linda Savastano assured community members that she is committed to continuing the program.
“I understand that this causes concerns, anxiety, stress for our community,” Savastano said. “I was well aware of this program and believe in it — and I’m committed to it. I would not have come to South Kingstown if I didn’t.”
Savastano continued by stating that she was committed to making any kind of decision with evidence-based research and best practice, and doing what is best for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.