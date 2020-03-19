While most people in Rhode Island are working remotely and staying home, some took to the sea Thursday to watch the waves crash along the rocks in Narragansett. Getting outside and enjoying fresh air is a great way to combat the social isolation blues—at a safe distance from others, of course. 

