While most people in Rhode Island are working remotely and staying home, some took to the sea Thursday to watch the waves crash along the rocks in Narragansett. Getting outside and enjoying fresh air is a great way to combat the social isolation blues—at a safe distance from others, of course.
Most Popular
Articles
- South County Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19
- Coffee N’ Bagel Connection goes back to its roots
- Third District Court Logs
- NK police logs
- Skippers fade down the stretch in D-I title game
- Narragansett Police Logs
- Town gives update on COVID-19 prep
- NK declares state of emergency
- Restaurants, bars, cafes ordered to close to in-house dining
- Green Development files $200M lawsuit against Exeter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ricentral.com daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.