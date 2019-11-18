University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Janet L. Coit cut a ceremonial ribbon before an enthusiastic gathering of faculty, staff, students and local residents this morning to open the University’s new bike path spur.
The 2-mile, $2.9 million branch connects the Kingston Campus to the William C. O’Neill Bike Path, giving the University direct bike path access to Peace Dale, Wakefield and Narragansett. It also gives community members a safe and convenient way to get to and from campus.
