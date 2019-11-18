OPEN FOR BIKING

Two URI community members try out the new URI bike path spur.

 URI photo by Nora Lewis

University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Janet L. Coit cut a ceremonial ribbon before an enthusiastic gathering of faculty, staff, students and local residents this morning to open the University’s new bike path spur.

The 2-mile, $2.9 million branch connects the Kingston Campus to the William C. O’Neill Bike Path, giving the University direct bike path access to Peace Dale, Wakefield and Narragansett. It also gives community members a safe and convenient way to get to and from campus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.