The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recently announced that a new vendor will be operating and modernizing parking at the state’s eight surf beaches, come this summer.
Following a competitive bidding process, the state has selected LAZ Parking to manage and improve parking conditions at the Ocean State’s beaches.
The company – which already manages more than a million parking spaces across the country for clients including California State Parks and Beaches and TF Green Airport – will use better technology to speed up entrance booths, expand online purchasing options, and track revenue in real-time to ensure that fees are being collected accurately.
“The goal of this new contract is enhanced services to the more than one million Rhode Islanders and out-of-staters who enjoy our world-class beaches each year,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “What LAZ Parking promises to deliver starting in the 2020 beach season, however, is a great leap ahead in terms of improving traffic flow, improving the customer experience, and maximizing beach parking revenue.”
“We will be monitoring the delivery and results closely, and we look forward to working collaboratively with LAZ Parking to deliver for Rhode Island,” Coit added.
Last summer, online sales of beach passes were able to be offered for the first time ever — making an improvement to the long line of Rhode Islanders and tourists alike who queue up outside of Scarborough, Salty Brine, Roger Wheeler and other state beaches. Building on that progress, DEM required that proposals for the parking business include significant upfront investment to continue the modernization of beach parking operations.
When submitting their bid winning proposal, the Hartford, Connecticut-based parking company pledged to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and technology.
Improvements will include allowing customers to buy both day and season passes in advance online, express lanes using license plate recognition technology for prepaid customers at some locations, capability to provide real-time parking lot capacity data that DEM can use to communicate alerts when lots are at or near capacity, and capability to capture visitation and revenue numbers in real-time to ensure that the right fees are being charged and collected for every transaction.
The selection of LAZ Parking keeps with the vision of Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s Parks Initiative, according to Coit, celebrating the state park system for the second year in a row by investing more funds into it.
In the coming fiscal year, Raimondo’s budget proposes a continued increase in investments to improve day-to-day operations at Rhode Island State Parks. It also proposes a $64 million Beach, Clean Water, and Green Bond initiative.
The bond would fund clean water, drinking water, and climate resilience projects along with a once-in-a-generation, $35 million investment to continue the much-needed modernization of the Ocean State’s system of parks, beaches, campgrounds, bike paths, and other assets, according to Coit.
Rhode Island has more visitors per acre of state parks and beaches than anywhere else in the country, she added, but ranks much lower when it comes to state spending per visit, according to the National Association of State Park Directors. Still, state beaches remain one of the Ocean State’s biggest tourist attractions.
According to a University of Rhode Island study on the economic impacts of state parks, during the summer of 2016, beach-goers spent more than $115 million — much of this went to restaurants and bars, but also gas stations, hotels and other local businesses.
“While we work to improve the long-term sustainability of our State Parks, choosing LAZ Parking as our vendor is about improving the experience of visitors today,” Coit said.
LAZ Parking was one of eight vendors to submit a proposal, though half of the applicants were disqualified for not meeting qualifications. Of the four remaining vendors, LAZ Parking was chosen by a six-member panel of DEM park staff and administrators. Panel members reviewed the technical aspects of the remaining bids based on vendor qualifications, capability and capacity, the proposed work plan and approach, and cost.
Under the terms of the three-year contract, LAZ Parking will invest over $580,000 in capital at the start of the contract and receive an annual flat rate management fee of $872,536 in 2020, $989,531 in 2021, and $925,826 in 2022. LAZ also will receive 35 cents per-vehicle transaction fee for all paid vehicles that enter beach facilities during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The price of admission to state beaches will remain the same in 2020. Residents will pay $30 for a season pass, $6 for a daily pass on Monday through Friday, and $7 for a daily pass on weekends and holidays. Non-residents will continue to pay $60 for a season pass and daily fees of $12 (Monday-Friday) and $14 (weekends and holidays). Seniors pay reduced fees. As always, entrance to state beaches on foot or by bicycle is free. Fees are only charged to park a vehicle.
LAZ has over 3,155 locations nationwide including more than 1.2 million parking spaces, 13,100 employees, and 14 regional offices. The company serves more than 100 clients in the region, including TF Green Airport, Providence Place Mall, and the City of Newport’s parking meter system. Other regional contracts include Nahant Beach, the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston College, and Simon Properties. It also manages many high-volume beach locations including Daytona Beach and Miami Beach in Florida, Long Beach in California, and many other parks and beaches in the Golden State.
