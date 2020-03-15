Due to the statewide effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Southern Rhode Island Newspapers office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Many of our staff will be working remotely during this time, so please see the link below for our emails, which will be the best way to contact many of us while we are not able to answer our desk phones.
We at SRIN remain dedicated to sharing accurate and timely news during this time. Stay safe and healthy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.