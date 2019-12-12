South Kingstown Police logs: Dec. 6

The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On Dec. 2 at 10:25 p.m., police arrested Bobby P. Colardo, 31, of 43 Christopher St., South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence. The arrest was made after Colardo allegedly crashed into a utility pole at Main Street and Woodruff Avenue, directly in front of Stedman’s Bike Shop. Colardo told police the crash happened after his tires lost traction while turning onto Woodruff Avenue, but police observed several signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a swaying, unsteady gait. He said he’d had two “tidal wave” mixed alcoholic beverages before driving home from Bobby G’s Pub. After performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, Colardo was placed in handcuffs and his vehicle was towed away from the accident site.
Driving After Suspension of a License
On Dec. 3 at 12:15 a.m., police arrested Amanda A. Grant, 45, of 17 Stony Fort Road, Saunderstown, on one charge of driving after denial/suspension of a license. Police pulled Grant over on Wayside Court, just off Route 138, after seeing her car on the road and running her plates. When police made contact with Grant she admitted that she was driving with a suspended license and an expired inspection sticker. Her license had been suspended for not completing all of the community service hours she received earlier this year with a DUI conviction.
Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest
On Nov. 28 at 12:14 a.m., police arrested Erick J. Kennedy, 23, of 82 Beach Plum Road, Narragansett, on one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting arrest. The arrest was made after multiple had to physically remove Kennedy from the Ocean Mist, which he had refused to leave despite multiple requests. When the officer on scene, who was working a private, uniformed detail at the bar, got him outside, Kennedy tried to actively fight the people there. After nearly falling down a flight of stairs down to the water during the struggle, the officer was finally able to place Kennedy into handcuffs.
Domestic Simple Assault & Domestic Disorderly Conduct
On Nov. 28 at 1:26 a.m., police arrested Claire Kerr, 26, of 100 Banks Ave., New York City, NY, on one charge of domestic simple assault and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Kerr allegedly struck her boyfriend in the back of the head with a cell phone during a verbal argument. Police were dispatched to the home became of a 911 call and hangup. When police attempted to make contact with Kerr she was crying and screaming uncontrollably and would not answer any questions. A struggle to get Kerr into handcuffs took place after they informed her of the charges.
Duty to Stop
On Nov. 28 at 3:59 p.m., police arrested Marcelo Valdivia, 20, of 193 Scapa Flow Road, Charlestown, on one charge a failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. The arrest was made after Valdivia allegedly struck another car at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 138 and fled once he was sure the other driver wasn’t physically injured. Police found Valdivia parked down the road at Tilly’s Restaurant based on witness descriptions of his vehicle. Valdivia told police he panicked and left the scene. He turned himself in to the police station the following day and gave a full, sworn statement.
DUI & Refusal to Submit To a Chemical Test
On Nov. 29 at 7:35 p.m., police arrested Brandi L. Deniger, 29, of 46 Greenbrier Road, Narragansett, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Deniger allegedly crashed her vehicle along Queens River Road. While speaking to Deniger, police observed multiple signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol emanating from her breath, slurred and mumbled speech, and mildly bloodshot, watery eyes. Deniger told police she had not consumed any alcoholic beverages that night but was placed in handcuffs after performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests.
Bench Warrant
On Nov. 25 at 9:12 a.m., Brittany M. Card, 27, of 364 Curtis Corner Road, South Kingstown, was taken into police custody on a felony warrant of arrest on affidavit. The warrant was signed out of the 6th District Court. Police went to Card’s home to place her into handcuffs.
