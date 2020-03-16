SCH sees its first case of COVID-19

A representative from South County Health confirmed today that a patient receiving treatment at South County Hospitall has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Below is the statement from the hospital:

Last week, a patient presented at South County Medical Group in Wakefield with flu-like symptoms but no history of international travel or interaction with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). When the patient’s symptoms later worsened, he was tested through the Department of Health (DOH) and confirmed as positive for the virus.

The DOH has not yet successfully traced where this individual contracted the virus. Elevated community transmission of COVID-19 makes tracing more difficult, which means it is increasingly critical that people follow suggested guidelines to reduce social interaction and person-to-person contact whenever possible. 

 Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and meet any of the criteria for high risk exposure should call their healthcare provider. They should not go directly to a healthcare facility without calling their provider first. As always, in cases of medical emergency, please call 911. 

People with general questions about COVID-19 can call the DOH hotline at 401-222-8022.

