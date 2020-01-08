On January 1 at 5:18 p.m. South County Health welcomed its first newborn of the new year!
Jason and Nisha Ivey of Narragansett and New York welcomed their baby girl, named India Elizabeth. She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces at birth, and measured 18 inches. India Elizabeth is the couple's first child.
