Championship seasons have also brought individual honors for the Narragansett and South Kingstown High School boys soccer teams as six Mariners and five Rebels earned all-division honors from the Rhode Island Soccer Coaches Association.
Three Narragansett players earned a first-team all-division nod after the team’s run to the Division III championship. Senior midfielder Brody Williams – who had a hat trick in the title game – was joined on the first team by senior forward Brady Butler and junior defender T.J. Reissner. The defense, which did not allow a goal in the postseason, was also represented by senior goalkeeper Adam Lurgio on the second team and junior defender Scott Reilly on the third team. Senior striker Ethan Betts joined Lurgio on the second team. Colin Martin was on the all-academic team.
The Mariners were the top seed from Division III-South and looked the part in the playoffs, beating Ponaganset 1-0 and Paul Cuffee 3-0 for a spot in the title game. There, they beat Johnston 3-0 to claim the program’s first title since 1986.
It was also a drought-busting season for South Kingstown, which won its first championship since 1992. A strong senior class led the push for the Rebels, and they were well represented among the all-division honorees. Senior forward Curtis Granville and senior defender Jack Naughton grabbed spots on the first team. Senior defender Sam Biafore was on the second team, along with junior midfielder Matt May, one of the team’s playoff heroes. Junior goalie Colin O’Grady was picked for the third team. Senior Ben Conover earned an all-academic nod.
Prout also had players honored. Jacob Couto, Will Marshall and Chris Pimentel were on the first team in Division III. Marc Mastrangelo and Fabian Mueller were on the second team, Patrick May earned a third-team honor and Joe Cardullo was named all-academic. The Crusaders lost in the quarterfinals of the D-III playoffs after a solid season.
