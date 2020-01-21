Claims include sexual harassment, felony assault
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A South Kingstown Police Department Lieutenant has been faced with claims from two separate employees.
Last week, the town council received resolutions filed on behalf of Srg. Michael Bronson and dispatcher Deanna Marler — both of whom alleged inappropriate conduct on the part of Lt. Scott Orton. Both Bronson and Marler are being represented by Attorney V. Edward Formisano of Formisano & Company.
According to the claim filed on behalf of Bronson, last January, in the presence of at least six other members of the police department, Orton pointed a loaded firearm at Bronson’s head and said he should “kick Bronson’s ass," in addition to several other accusations.
The claim filed on behalf of Marler alleges sexual harassment.
Marler, who was hired as a part-time dispatcher in July 2018, said Orton began sexually harassing her in February of 2019 when she began working as a full-time dispatcher.
The claim states that “Orton’s inappropriate conduct was severe and pervasive and members of the department were aware of the conduct.”
This is a developing story.
