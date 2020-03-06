SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Recreation Commission held a special meeting on Monday night to discuss the possible relocation of South Kingstown High School. If the move to Curtis Corner comes to fruition, it would alter the current design and use of town recreational space.
The renovation and addition onto the existing middle school structure, and the need for additional parking on the site, would require the loss of a playing field, the relocation of the tennis courts and would run through the widely used disc golf course, according to Recreation Commission Chair David Palazzetti.
From the school committee perspective, a large draw to the site is that it’s already widely used by members of the community, he said. Relocating the high school here could potentially make it even more of a community hub.
“My concern is that by putting it there,” Palazzetti said, “are you taking away from the good thing that it is?”
The commission recommends the school building committee take a holistic assessment of the town’s recreation playing fields and spaces, and how these might potentially be improved.
“I’d like to see it as an improved recreational space,” said Recreation Commission Vice Chair John Biafore. “That’d be great because it brings the whole community together. It’s not just for the high school or people who have kids in the high school.”
“This site is already our most used site for passive recreation,” he added. “Wouldn’t it be awesome if it could continue to be that way?”
If everything can not be kept at the site in some way, the recreation commission hopes the department will be made whole somewhere else in town.
Since adding another small playing field at the Curtis Corner site would be unlikely, commission members would like to see it added at another park. And since some doubts have been expressed over the proposed relocation site of the tennis courts, commission members would like to make sure the courts are not placed on top of another existing playing field.
Recreation Commission Treasurer Mark Noble said he would like to see these facilities replaced before the district tears up the old ones.
Biafore pointed out that it might be possible to relocate some of the disc golf holes elsewhere on the site, though this would still require lots of time and effort. Cleaning and making way for the first nine holes of the course was far from easy, according to Parks Superintendent Rex Eberly, and would not have been possible without an army of volunteers.
In the few years since the course has been put in place, Biafore has admittedly become an active disc golf player and frequents the site multiple times a week. He’s far more concerned, however, with the loss of playing fields.
“It’s important to keep in mind, we don’t have an overabundance of fields,” Biafore said.
Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy added that the town cannot afford to lose another playing field. Eberly noted that the fields they have now are used extensively.
If plans for a high school at Curtis Corner continue to move forward, the proposed student parking lot would cut through six holes. This lot is also where the recreation department would be losing a small playing field, currently used for activities like youth lacrosse and youth soccer.
Recreation Commission Secretary Joanne Blessing said it was “a little disappointing to see another site impacted” for the sake of a parking lot, in reference to South County Health’s need for additional parking.
In addition to interrupting the disc golf holes, commission members also expressed concerns over the possible loss or fragmentation of walking trails, currently used for passive recreation.
In addition to wanting the recreation department to be made whole before the large-scale project breaks ground, commission members stated that they also want these costs to be funded by the school bond or some other capital expenditure – not to be incurred by the department.
In addition to his concerns about who’ll foot the bill, Palazzetti stated that he wants the department to have a seat at the table and a voice in the discussion. Thanks in part to his urgings to the town council, the recreation commission’s concerns will be on the school building committee’s next agenda.
