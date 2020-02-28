SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In a narrow vote on Monday night, following nearly two hours of harsh public criticism and discussion, the council moved to delay the effective date of its unruly gathering ordinance.
By pushing the effective date back several months, the council hopes to revisit and amend several pieces of the ordinance that have caused community members concern and alarm.
A large part of the concern and alarm, and at times frustration with the council, was due to the fact that residents see this ordinance as too far-reaching. Community member Rachel Clough and others were most concerned about the subjectiveness of the ordinance, and problems that may come with it.
“It opens itself up to racism, sexism, ageism — every -ism there is,” Clough said.
“It does,” she added when Town Council President Abel Collins started to respond, “because it’s subjective.”
When the council passed the unruly gathering ordinance two weeks ago, the intent had been to deter partying among student renters — particularly in a Kingston neighborhood after numerous complaints were brought forth last fall. Officers were frequently called back to the same homes for excessive noise and unruly behavior, according to Police Chief Joseph Geaber Jr., sometimes on the same night.
In order to better break up these gatherings and deter them from happening in the first place, the police department had requested an ordinance with a bit more “teeth.” What came back to the council for consideration was an ordinance similar to Narragansett’s.
When police respond to a public nuisance, defined by the town as a gathering of five or more people on public or private property “that causes substantial disturbance of the quiet enjoyment of private or public property in a significant segment of the neighborhood,” the ordinance will create steeper consequences.
On the first occurrence of a public nuisance, there will only be a warning. On the second, however, homeowners will be charged a $250 fine. On the third and all subsequent violations, homeowners will be charged a $500 fine.
Unlawful conduct includes, but is not limited to excessive noise, traffic, obstruction of public streets by crowds or vehicles, illegal parking, public drunkenness, public urination, service of alcohol to minors, fights, disturbance of the peace and littering.
Similar to the ordinance in Narragansett, South Kingstown looks to curb unruly gatherings by delivering violation notices via mail — not as an orange sticker hung on the front door. Although houses are not physically marked, the warnings and violations stay with the property for three years.
This particular piece of the ordinance was the reason Vice President Bryant Da Cruz voted against it in the first place. He, as well as Councilman Rory McEntee, voted against pushing back the effective date of the ordinance on Monday night.
Rather than going back and amending parts of the ordinance, the two councilmen were in favor of repealing and replacing it altogether.
Town Manager Robert Zarnetske cautioned the council against this, however. The reason South Kingstown looked to its neighbors in this process, he said, was because Narragansett’s ordinance has already been tried and tested, and it’s been working.
“We know it passes constitutional muster,” Zarnetske said. “It’s been tried in the courts. If we were to abandon this structure, we’re not going to know that we’ve got a constitutionally valid program. This works because the courts say it works. If we were to scrap this in its entirety, we’d be in virgin territory.”
Ordinances that discriminate against college students or rental properties get pretty dicey pretty quickly, he added. The current ordinance can be addressed, he said, by making amendments.
Originally, Town Council President Abel Collins had voiced opinions in favor of keeping the ordinance in place for an amount of time, believing that it would not cause the problem that residents were fearful of — squashing family barbecues, birthday celebrations and graduation parties.
“Narragansett still has parties,” Collins said. “I think people will still be able to have parties here in South Kingstown, and I encourage people to still have the parties they’ve been having — assuming you haven’t been having the cops called on you all the time. See if this ordinance is as bad as all the fears out there.”
If the ordinance proves to be a gross overreach, he said, and hurts residents rather than protecting them, the council could amend it at a later date.
Clough strongly opposed waiting for a problem before reexamining the ordinance, speaking in favor of two readings, rather than just an order of notice and a fist reading to follow.
Community member Deb Bergner also expressed concerns that this ordinance would be used to weaponize neighbor-against-neighbor, and police would be called on to use their own discretion, case by case. Not having specific noise volumes, in addition to the public nuisance behaviors, could lead to a disparity of enforcement around town.
Monday night’s town council meeting was a stark contrast to the meeting held two weeks before, in which community members were pleading for the ordinance. Some were also not in favor of the time constraints Councilwoman Deb Kelso suggested and wanted the unruly gathering ordinance to be in place at all times.
Councilman Joe Viele spoke to members of the audience directly, wishing they could have seen the other side of the issue being felt in Kingston. Other community members are being injured by not having this ordinance in place, he said.
“I’m a property rights guy, but I also know that if you infringe on my right to enjoy my property, that’s injurious as well,” Viele said. “I want to be sure that we are gonna take action, relatively swiftly, that would satisfy all of your concerns, and satisfy the people who were here two weeks ago.”
“There needs to be sort of a blend that gets this done,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.