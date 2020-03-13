SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The town council expanded tax exemptions for veterans and the elderly on Monday night, which will bring the town’s afforded tax breaks more in line with state averages.
If the number of veteran residents enrolled in the program remains the same, Councilman Joe Viele said “it’s under a $5,000 impact to the town.” In future years, he’d like the town to be more aggressive with these exemptions.
“I’m content and satisfied with being slightly above average this year, but I wouldn’t mind us being slightly aggressive,” he said. “It’s not a high dollar impact.”
Veteran exemptions will be made in three of the five groups identified within the town’s tax code to bring them in line with state averages, Town Assessor Jean-Paul Bouchard explained. Veterans of War and an unmarried spouse of a veteran of war will see a slightly higher tax break, moving from $180 to $185 in the coming year. Veterans who were prisoners of war will see a much higher tax exemption expansion, jumping from $440 to $550 this year.
South Kingstown residents who are “100 percent totally disabled through service-connected disability” and gold star parents will continue to receive the same tax exemptions of $305 and $378, respectfully. These exemptions were already in line with state averages, Bouchard explained.
Currently, there are 911 veterans enrolled in the program, according to Bouchard.
The council also voted to approve increased abatements for elderly persons, which are awarded based upon an applicant’s total gross household income and level of need. The last time a revision was made to the elderly exemption program was 2007, according to Bouchard.
In that time, Social Security COLA adjustments have risen 23 percent, cumulatively, he said, and the 2020 Social Security adjustment is 1.6 percent.
The income-based program, which provided exemptions for households making from $37,000 to $13,000 or less each year, provided tax breaks ranging from $450 to $2,100. Now that a 5 percent adjustment has been made, current credits will range from $475 to $2,200.
This only shifts the amount of the abatement, Town Manager Zarnetske explained, but will not shift the income levels at which the abatement kicks in. Next year, he hopes to adjust this and increase the number of people eligible.
Next year, the cap income level could potentially be raised to $42,000.
South Kingstown currently has 157 participants, according to Bouchard, which has totaled $230,872 in tax relief. Those who are eligible for the exemptions must be 65 years old or older, must have owned and inhabited the residence for the past five years, and must also provide proof of income.
Public hearings and discussion of amending the tax code for these exemptions comes a week after the council and school committee sat down for a work session.
The school district budget has increased by .76 percent, according to Superintendent Linda Savastano, prompting the request of a 2 percent property tax transfer. Considering the rate of inflation, Zarnetske said the school budget “is pretty damn close to level funding.”
It’s a $300,000 increase to a $54 million budget, he said, which stands to lose $700,000 in state aid — a decrease of 13.22 percent, Linda added. In order to fund this increase, however, it would mean a 1.95 percent increase to the tax rate.
“I wholeheartedly feel that this request is essential, that we’re not padding anything,” Savastano said.
“If a roof blows off tomorrow, I’m knocking on your door,” she added, looking to members of the council.
Councilman Joe Viele expressed concerns about the request, considering the amount of increased funding that went to the school last year, and the debt service payments community members will be making if the high school is relocated.
He voiced favor of looking into better efficiencies, referencing the high employee to student ratio, despite a decline in enrollment, and high per-pupil spending.
Next year, the district expects to lose 59 students, according to Savastano. This 2.06 percent drop will average about four students per grade across the district, she said.
“We’re not reducing staff with four students at a grade level,” she said.
Although Savastano and school committee members did not identify any programs or positions to be cut if the council does not approve the 2 percent property tax increase, the superintendent stated that cuts would likely come from areas the district is looking to invest and improve in — such as reading and math literacy, and social-emotional learning.
Councilman Rory McEntee has asked on multiple occasions now where possible cuts might come from if the request is not fully granted.
School committee member Emily Cummiskey has stated that the budget subcommittee would need to go back and redevelop the educational programming in order to provide him with a clear answer.
