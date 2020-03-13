SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Whether or not voters will be weighing in on a school facilities bond this November has yet to be determined, but the town council has taken steps to at least provide the option.
On Monday night, the council approved a resolution that will authorize Town Manager Robert Zarnetske and Town Finance Director Zachary Saul to begin working with the Bond Counsel on drafting language for the November ballot. If placed before the voters, the bond referendum question would request $85 million to support a school facilities improvement program – the majority of which is intended to go toward relocating the high school.
As Councilman Rory McEntee pointed out, the resolution does not seek to put forward enabling language, but to receive and review what this question might look like. Even if the council continues to move forward with this line of action and receives approval from the state legislature, the council does not have to go forward with it.
“We still have an opportunity to pump the brakes if it gets to a point by the end of June for which we’re not happy with the project,” McEntee said. “We still have the power not to put this on the ballot.”
At least having the option of bringing this bond referendum forward in November is important, he argued, and by not exploring the possibility, they’d be shutting themselves out from it completely.
Not all members were in favor of allowing this to be a possibility, however. Councilman Joe Viele cast the lone, dissenting vote to not move forward with the possible bond referendum question. Similar to the comments he’s made last week at a joint work session with the school committee, he sees placing this on the ballot in November as premature.
In a few months time when the council must decide whether or not to place it on the ballot, there will still be a number of unknown variables, he said. For one, the projects will not yet have received approval from the Rhode Island Department of Education, and while the district is guaranteed at least 35 percent reimbursement, voters cannot be sure if the project is eligible to receive 50 percent reimbursement as hoped.
There also may not be a clear financial picture by the time residents step into the voting booths, either, he said.
“We won’t have a concrete plan that we’re giving bond authority to,” Viele said, building a case that the voters will not have enough information to make an informed decision in November.
Like other community members, and at times other elected officials, Viele has expressed doubts in the architecture firm leading the project. He’s also expressed concerns about whether the district’s Stage II Necessity of School Construction application will even be accepted. The most previously submitted application, according to Viele, “was so incomplete and inaccurate” that it had been rejected and returned with “23 pages of criticisms, questions and corrections.”
“I have confidence it will be better [this time], mostly because I think it couldn’t be worse,” Viele said at a joint work session between the council and committee last week.
At that same meeting, multiple members of the council and the school committee had expressed a preference for placing the school facilities improvements question on the November ballot, rather than holding a special election later in time.
Councilwoman Deb Kelso and school committee member Emily Cummiskey, among others, both stated that they wanted as many community members as possible to weigh in on the decision. Given that General Elections statistically draw out far more voters than special elections, both elected officials were in favor of a November ballot question.
Registered voters are able to vote in every election, Viele stated on Monday night before casting his vote, and the opportunity is the same.
Councilman Bryant Da Cruz acknowledged that putting this issue out to bond might feel like signing off on “an open checkbook” to some, but said he was in favor of seeing the language and possible wording of the question.
A second resolution was put before the council that night, authorizing Zarnetske and Saul to begin working with Bond Counsel on language for road and infrastructure projects. The $6.5 million bond referendum question would go towards improvements and restoration of the Matunuck Seawall and road repaving projects throughout town.
This second resolution passed unanimously, with Viele saying he could support this because he knows what he’s getting.
In other business that night, a motion to establish an ad hoc committee to review the possible regulation of chickens narrowly failed to gain approval. Two weeks ago, numerous community members had been alarmed by an agenda item that could introduce such regulations, and spoke out against any kind of regulations.
Although council members apologized for how the item of discussion was placed on the agenda, particularly for how it caused alarm and frustration among the community, several members of the community had said they’d be in favor of forming an ad hoc committee.
Da Cruz and Kelso were the only councilors in support of the special ad hoc committee.
The council also approved a resolution that will advertise an order of notice, informing the community of their decision to change the effective date of the unruly gathering ordinance. By pushing the effective date to June 1, the council will have time to go back and make amendments to the widely criticized ordinance.
Kelso pushed to have the effective date moved, rather than repealed, so that community members would have an assurance that the issue will be revisited.
