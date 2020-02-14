NARRAGANSETT – A 90-year-old South Kingstown resident was killed Monday outside of the Narragansett Community Center on Mumford Road.
The pedestrian, later identified by police as Lilian Holmsen of Kingston, was struck by a garbage truck around 11:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A representative from the community center, Karen Flint, announced just before 3 p.m. Monday that “due to the horrific events at the center the building will be closed on Tuesday, February 11.”
The incident is under investigation by the Narragansett Police Detective Division and Accident Reconstruction Unit. The Rhode Island State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit is assisting with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Located at the end of Mumford Road, the Narragansett Community Center is located within a hub of town facilities and operations. The school district’s bus depot sits to the center’s west, along with the Narragansett Elementary School. Sprague Park, equipped with its baseball field (home to the Narragansett Little League), tennis courts and playground, is located to the center’s immediate south. A town-owned facility also is housed near the back of the community building.
Further, while a number of handicapped parking spaces exist and the building is ADA accessible, the facility is not a dedicated senior center, rather a community/senior center hybrid of sorts. While senior activities are offered at the facility, such as Scrabble, quilt-knitting and a small-scale workout room, the space is also reserved regularly for events such as scout meetings and other public gatherings.
