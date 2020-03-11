SCH restricts visitation in response to COVID-19

South County Health announced earlier this week that restrictions are now in place for anyone visiting the hospital.
"To help protect the public, South County Health is now following visitor guidelines established by the Rhode Island Department of Health," the announcement reads. "This policy – which is Level 1 of three possible levels – restricts people from visiting staff or patients if they are younger than 19 years of age or if they are sick with any of the following symptoms: Cough, Fever, Chills, Runny nose, Stuffy Nose, Sore throat."
The announcement is in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. However, there are currently no known cases of the virus at the hospital.
For more information see the SCH website.
