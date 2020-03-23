SCH postpones all purely elective surgeries

South County Health announced today that it is postponing all purely elective surgeries as of Monday, March 23, focusing only on critically urgent and emergent surgical cases.
Patients scheduled for elective surgery today were contacted over the weekend. South County Health will continue to reach out to others who have surgery scheduled in the coming days and weeks.
This decision is made as part of the health system’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and preserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The American College of Surgeons, the U.S. Surgeon General, and other leading health authorities have recommended that hospitals postpone elective surgeries.
“Surgeons at South County Hospital will continue to perform procedures that are critical for the patient or deemed emergency in nature,” said Aaron Robinson, President and CEO of South County Health. “We are committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 to keep our patients, staff, and community safe. This decision also gives us the opportunity to redeploy surgical staff to other areas if and when it becomes necessary.”
For further information on South County Health’s COVID-19 response including its “no visitor” policy and the latest program closures, please visit www.southcountyhealth.org
