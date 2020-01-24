With the 2020 Legislative Session officially underway, the non-profit organization Save the Bay announced its top priorities going into the year. Similar to its legislative priorities last year, Save the Bay said it would be pushing for legislation to help fund climate adaptation and resilience projects, support environmental bonds and aid environmental agencies.
None of Save the Bay’s legislative priorities passed the Rhode Island General Assembly last year.
Save The Bay is an independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect the Narragansett Bay.
“We got our start as a grassroots organization in 1970, when a small group of concerned citizens came together to fight an oil refinery proposed for the shores of Tiverton,” Save the Bay’s website reads. “Their work began our legacy as the eyes, ears and voice for Narragansett Bay.”
“Today we carry out our mission through three areas of work: advocacy, education, and habitat restoration and adaptation,” the website continues.
Part of the organization’s efforts includes keeping an eye on any government proposals or activities that could degrade the environmental quality of the Narragansett Bay, while also championing policies and legislation that can maintain strong protections for Rhode Island’s natural resources.
In its announcement for this year’s legislative priorities, Save the Bay wrote that it would be working to ensure that the general assembly take steps to both improve and protect the Narragansett Bay. The announcement was made by Jed Thorp, Save the Bay’s advocacy coordinator.
“The 2020 Legislative Session has begun at the Rhode Island State House and, as in past years, Save The Bay will be working hard to ensure the General Assembly takes steps to improve and protect Narragansett Bay,” Thorp wrote.
Like last year, Save the Bay said the Ocean State Climate Adaptation and Resilience (OSCAR) Fund was its top legislative priority. The OSCAR Fund would go towards helping Rhode Island adapt to the impacts of climate change, and would be funded through a proposed five-cents-per-barrel fee on petroleum imported into the state by ship.
“Cities and towns throughout the state need help dealing with problems like sea level rise, coastal erosion, increased storm intensity and flooding and storm surge,” Thorp said. “Save the Bay supports the creation of the Ocean State Climate Adaptation and Resilience Fund (or “OSCAR”) which would be funded through a new five-cents-per-barrel fee on petroleum imported into the state by ship.”
The proposed OSCAR Fund would also provide direct grants to cities and towns to adapt infrastructure on public lands and enhance natural systems and habitats to improve resilience, Save the Bay added.
Last year, the Save the Bay said the OSCAR Fund would have generated close to $2 million annually, if it had been established.
The organization’s next priority is the support of environmental bonds for the removal of high hazard dams.
“Save the Bay feels strongly that bond monies should also be included for the removal of high hazard dams, which could improve public safety and also improve the ecological function of the state’s rivers and streams,” Thorp said.
And finally, Save the Bay said it would also be seeking additional funding for environmental agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC).
“These agencies are instrumental in protecting Narragansett Bay, but funding for them has generally declined in recent years,” the organization concluded. “Save the Bay will advocate to ensure the DEM and CRMC have the resources they need to do their important work.”
