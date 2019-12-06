SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Downtown Wakefield will soon be alive with the holiday spirit. This week, there will be not one, but two opportunities to ring in some seasonal cheer.
The first festive night will kick off this Thursday with Ladies Night on Main – a biannual event that is still going strong more than a decade since its inception, according to Purple Cow Manager Melinda Witham.
“At this point, the event almost runs itself,” Witham joked. “Everyone knows Ladies Night is the first Thursday after the Fourth of July and the first Thursday after Thanksgiving.”
Although there’s still a bit of organizing and planning to be done, Witham is excited for people to feel welcomed into shops and cafes along Main Street, where they will find great deals and even cheese and wine offerings. The twice-a-year tradition has grown from just a couple of stores, to now include most of the downtown community.
Outside the Purple Cow, which will have the entire store discounted 15 percent, Ladies Night attendees can catch a horse-drawn wagon ride down Main Street to find lots of great deals. Beginning at 5 p.m., shoppers can find great deals at All That Matters, Pink Pineapple, Spa Mosaic, Aunties Kitchen, the 401 Studio and many more.
Although turnout will be weather dependent to a certain extent, Witham is hopeful that Thursday will be a great night for everyone attending.
“It’s a nice way to peek into everyone’s store,” she said.
And it allows people to discover shops and retailers they might not have ever visited before.
Later this weekend, the Wakefield Village Association will help mark the start of the holiday season by hosting a Winter Wonderland celebration for the entire family to enjoy.
The festivities will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. with a holiday lantern parade, beginning at Wakefield Elementary School. Also during that hour, community members are welcomed to dance, carol and sip hot chocolate at the Contemporary Theater Company while they wait for the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the Christmas tree, according to Wakefield Village Association Coordinator, Kenny Burke.
“It’s something we try to do to get everyone interested in, whatever your disposition, religion, age, we just want to get everyone into the holiday spirit,” he said. “We want to fill people up with that happy feeling.”
The Wakefield Village Association has been hard at work preparing for this celebration, according to Burke, and the holiday lights along Main Street have already been strung up with care. Most of the shops are prepared to participate in the festivities too, he said.
“Winter Wonderland is fun because it’s a family event, but we get the local businesses to participate as well,” Burke said.
After enjoying the holiday carolers, dressed up in full old-style garb, and some hot chocolate, families can also participate in a fun, holiday-themed scavenger hunt along Main Street. While they run in and out of shops looking for clues, they’ll also find many of their favorite holiday characters.
About a dozen people will be dressed in costume, including Burke himself. Although Santa and Mrs. Claus will be sure to make an appearance, arriving on the Saugatucket, families will also be able to spot the Abominable Snowman, and Anna and Elsa, who’ll be performing on Main Street throughout the evening.
In addition to participating in the holiday-themed scavenger hunt, families can also take a ride on South County Trolly – Wakefield’s version of the Polar Express. The “train” will be making a continuous loop along Main Street, and the smallest riders will receive a golden ticket and small jingle bell, according to Burke.
This year also marks the 30th anniversary of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and Wakefield will be celebrating the release of the film by bringing “Cousin Eddie’s Karaoke Caroling” to Main Street as well. Every half hour another local singer will come out in front of Brickley’s Ice Cream to sing some holiday tunes for everyone to enjoy.
This weekend’s festivities will be a free, fun event for the whole family to enjoy, Burke said. It’s not only an opportunity to give back to the community but thanks to Stedman’s Bike Shop and the Curiosity Shop, one lucky winner will be going home with a brand new bike and four tickets to a local escape room.
