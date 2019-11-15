The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training announced its web and telephone services will be down for required maintenance starting on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 4 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.r 16, 2019 (estimated). A second outage will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (estimated).
All Department systems will be unavailable, including Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI) online and telephone claims services and the TeleServe payment system. Customers may file claims, check claim status, and certify weekly claims when the system resumes operation.
Updates will be shared on the Department's Twitter (@RI_DLT).
