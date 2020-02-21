NARRAGANSETT – The Pier Middle School’s Career Day typically sees restaurant and business owners, police and fire chiefs, doctors, dentists, engineers and tech gurus share their professional experiences with students, however, at last year’s event, youngsters swarmed around Tom “Tess” Tessitore in the school’s hallways, and awaited to hear his presentation on the role and responsibilities of Narragansett’s Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator. After more than 25 years in the position, and being credited with bringing local basketball to a new level, Tessitore retired in December.
“I’m fortunate that I had the town’s support through all the years and the support of the various directors I have worked with,” he said during an interview at Brewed Awakenings in the South County Commons.
Tessitore grew up in North Providence, and discovered the game of basketball when he was around the same age as the middle schoolers that line up to hear about his profession. In the seventh grade, he began cutting lawns, using the profits to construct a homemade hoop that he then practiced on seven days a week in his driveway.
“I just started shooting,” he said. “The neighbors had to call my parents because I was practicing so much.”
“Basketball was my entire life growing up,” Tessitore continued. “And it kept me alive in those early adult years.”
In 1980, Tessitore began working for the town on a part-time basis on the recommendation of former parks and recreation director Ralph Coppa. An adult men’s basketball league played on the courts at Boon Street was going to end, and Tessitore, who played in the league, did not want to see it go.
“A lot of the guys didn’t want it to end,” Tessitore recalls. “So I talked to Ralph about it and he hired me on a part-time basis. Not much of a budget, I think we got a ball.”
Back then, the Boon Street court was not as refined as it is today. The court itself was in disrepair and there were no lights to illuminate night games. All of those additions, which were later put in place by the town, were a result of the efforts of Tessitore, the town’s parks department and others who had an interest in the area.
With the help of clerks and parks department staff, Tessitore drafted the game schedule, collected registration fees and refereed multiple games in the league’s first year. Despite the initial lack of funding, 14 teams had signed on to play at Boon Street.
Indeed, those who have witnessed a night game at Boon Street know the league, which continues today, progressed into a beacon of local, high-level basketball. The court is regularly maintained by the town, there’s bleachers for the large amount of spectators that show up and an electronic scoreboard. Now, the space hosts groups ranging from adult men to all girls youth leagues.
“It’s been through a lot,” said Tessitore. “We took it seriously. We only allowed a certain caliber of athlete to play in the adult league at first. We were very selective and we had to be, because a lot of players think they can play.”
Initially, Tessitore in his new role leading the league heavily scrutinized applicant teams for the Boon Street league, wanting to keep the focus strictly on basketball. That strategy led to many dejected applicants, and Tessitore, recognizing his role in public service, organized a B league.
“Through recreation, I was creating this A league, and it was great to be able to do that and have that, but recreation is recreation, and we needed a B league,” he said. “There is a recreational requirement of maintenance when it comes to that. We kept it up for everyone though because that’s the concept of recreation.”
In 1986, Tessitore took a hiatus from the parks department, and the Boon Street league was put on hold. A decade later, the program coordinator returned to work for the town full time and restored the league, bringing it back stronger than ever–this time with a sanction from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), an idea championed at the time by former Narragansett Town Solicitor Mark McSally and former parks director Andy Nota. The partnership, which would require the NCAA to install safety equipment, implement rules and oversee personnel such as referees, brought legitimacy to Boon Street, more than ever before and attracted collegiate players from the University of Rhode Island, Salve Regina University, Roger Williams University, Johnson and Wales University, Rhode Island College, Endicott College, University of Massachusetts, University of Connecticut and many more regional institutions. Further, pros from Europe also began frequenting the court, and a talent scout even set up shop in the area.
“It was rolling,” said Tessitore. “The police had to lift parking bans so people could park at certain points near the court.”
However, in the early 2000s, basketball in general began putting an emphasis on weight training and body strength, requiring players to workout during the summer months typically reserved for league play. Accordingly, major universities began banning players from participating in leagues during the offseason in an effort to focus them on weight training, thus ceasing the partnership between the NCAA and the town. Though the sanction came to an end, league play is still a staple of Boon Street., and the court is regularly used by college and high school atheletes looking to practice their jumpers, participate in league play or throw together a quick pick-up game.
“It’s a good feeling to see Boon Street where it is now,” said Tessitore.
The recently retired Narragansett Parks Coordinator is known around the state for his work restoring the Boon Street league and bringing it to the level it sits today.
“Tom Tessitore is well respected throughout the Rhode Island Recreation Community for his basketball acumen and organizing the Boon Street basketball league back in the 1990’s,” said current Narragansett Parks Director Steve Wright.
With the league restored, Tessitore had to focus on other aspects of his role at Narragansett Parks and Recreation apart from basketball. In his tenure, he helped oversee public programs ranging from triathlons to fishing tournaments to home-buying classes. Tessitore also helped organize annual holiday festivals and summer beach programming.
“I do have a bit of a reputation for basketball,” Tessitore laughed. “People think ‘Tess’ they automatically think basketball. But I was also putting together the summer concert series on the beach, the Festival of Lights, all of that...I was very fortunate people around me knew what they were doing.”
One of those people was Nota, who was responsible for recruiting Tessitore back to the town in 1996 after playing in an adult men’s basketball league together.
“He had a lot of vision,” said Tessitore of Nota. “When he talked to me he explained there would be a lot of variables to the job, not just basketball. So I had to learn on the job. He was a very good mentor, he just had vision and was a very positive person. I had faith in him.”
The feeling was mutual.
“Any successful organization has people that bring to the table different skills, backgrounds, strengths and vision and I feel at that point in time, Tom did just that,” said Nota, who now works as the town manager of East Greenwich. “When I announced that we were bringing this program back to life, for me it was not just about adults men’s basketball, but it included all of the other ancillary programs that would stem from this one main program. Tom is a known quantity in Rhode Island basketball circles, and had an inner circle of counterparts, that gave him the basketball cache to hold his own not only on the court, which he did very well, but also off the court in bringing together resources to develop this and other related programs.”
Outside of basketball, his new responsibilities included matching up each event he coordinated with someone who could lead it.
“For everything you see, I had to find someone who knew what they were doing,” he said. “I think that judge of character comes from my mom and dad – that ability to read people and see their true skillsets.”
In order to gain an understanding of what the public wanted for its recreational opportunities, Tessitore studied what worked in other, nearby municipalities and polled residents. People responded not just with their interests, but how they could help and even facilitate some programs.
“We would see what was trending and what was working in other places and try them here,” he said. “It was all predicated on what the needs were. Surveys were sent out, we polled people. And then here comes the library and they’re offering a contingent of programs. Here comes the elementary school, Pier school and high school and along with them booster sports and parent-teacher organizations offering programming.”
Tessitore eventually became a member of the New England Park Association and helped establish many recreational opportunities for both youth and adults that still run today. But he reached the community in yet another way.
In 1996, Tessitore began coaching the Narragansett Pier School’s boys basketball team, a position he still holds today, after a petition bearing the signatures of 100 students requesting him to do so found its way to the principal’s desk. In his 20 years as head coach, the team won the state title once, completing a perfect season in the process, made it to the final four four times and had three finals appearances, including the win in 2016.
“And we should have won those other two,” Tessitore quips. “I made some mistakes.”
When it comes to coaching the youth, Tessitore stresses one aspect – the handling of emotions.
“I see it – one of them will miss a shot, get upset and walk away,” he said. “I say ‘fellas, this isn’t golf, where you can walk 200 yards and be thinking about the next shot. In our sport, we have to shed the emotion quickly because the next moment is on us.’”
The method paid off in 2016.
“In the year we won it, it was to a point where they had attained where I wanted them to be,” he recalls.
When he speaks about today’s generation or the changing times, Tessitore’s temperament isn’t one of comparison, condescension or close mindedness, but rather concern. His disposition when it comes to discussing change is more reminiscent of a watchful parent or guardian, a quality that reflects Tessitore’s extensive time and experience with student atheletes. He draws upon his own experiences when coaching students.
Upon graduating from La Salle Academy, he began playing basketball at the Community College of Rhode Island, which he considered a step down from his aspirations of playing for a major university. During his sophomore year, his father died, an experience that set him back academically and personally. After a hiatus from school, Tessitore returned and began practicing with the URI basketball team.
“I started playing again, and I started to gather myself again,” he said. “I started to face my fears, my pain and I just kept playing.”
Tessitore had made a mark at URI thanks to an especially good performance during a practice game, where he was matched up against the University’s starting point guard. However, under NCAA rules at the time, which dictated college athletes have five years to compete in sports programs, only extreme physical injuries would exempt a player from the requirement. Time off for mental health was not considered, meaning Tessitore had passed the limit for when he could play at the college level.
“I fought and fought,” he said. “I had spent so much time healing and getting back into basketball.”
Unfortunately, despite the request from URI, Tessitore’s eligibility to play college sports was not extended by the NCAA. The rules regarding extensions have since changed. Still, with his URI connections, Tessitore attended an invitation-only tryout for the pro European Basketball League at St. Peter’s College in New Jersey, still looking to find a way to make basketball his profession.
“I had to borrow money to get there,” he remembers.
On the first play, a nervous Tessitore popped a 30-footer and sunk it.
“I had to do that to establish that moment,” he said. “I was older than most of the guys, they were right out of college.”
Tryouts such as the one attended by Tessitore are high level, where scouts and professional assessment teams rank players based on performance. Tessitore, who had been out of college basketball and had only recently returned, found himself lacking reaction time and slower than those around him.
“My reaction time and speed was nowhere near these guys,” he said. “That night, in the hotel, I had to confront some things about myself, and I learned a lot about myself. I think that’s when I turned a corner, because inertly, I adjusted.”
“When that ends, and you have to come into the stands, I didn’t know how to do that, I’d always been on the court,” he said. “That transition was tough.”
But Tessitore succeeded, going on to a different career in basketball and beyond. His dedication to the town and its inhabitants, along with his attitude, consistently keep him the most popular guy at middle school career days.
Throughout the interview, people approach Tessitore with shouts of “Tess!” and well wishes.
“For me to be sitting here, and what it took for me to get here, if I can help guide some young mind, and help them learn how to navigate themselves so maybe they don’t have to go through what I did, then I feel like I’ve done okay,” Tessitore concludes.
