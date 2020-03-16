During her daily press briefing this morning Governor Gina Raimondo announced that all restaurants, bars, cafes and coffee shops are being ordered to stop serving food in dining rooms effective tomorrow until at least March 30. Drive thru and takeout delivery services can remain open.
“This is serious step because we’re confronting a serious crisis,” said Raimondo, adding she will revisit the topic in two weeks to decide if restaurants can reopen or remain closed.
Additionally, the state is now restricting gatherings to no more than 25 people, which mirrors the guidance being issued in Massachusetts.
“We are directing all Rhode Islanders to avoid non-essential crowds,” said Raimondo, also announcing that Providence Place Mall is being ordered to close. “Eating out is not essential. Getting your hair done is not essential[…]hanging out with your friends is not essential. Going to the mall is not essential.”
It was also announced earlier today that as of March 16 there is an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total in Rhode Island up to 21. According to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the case is a woman in her 40s who is hospitalized in stable condition.
Although Raimondo did say that as a state Rhode Island is “staying ahead” of the COVID-19 outbreak, she emphasized that it is crucial for Rhode Islanders to practice social isolation during this time to remain ahead.
“This is important folks, and we’re going to start enforcing this,” she said. “It’s not a joke, it’s about keeping yourselves alive, and helping us to make sure our healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed.”
According to Raimondo, the extreme measures are being taken to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases for the sake of the medical field.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation we have,” she said, adding that the state will continue to update the public daily.
