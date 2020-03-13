SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Six remaining contestants are headed into the semifinals this week, after another fierce round of competition.
While four singers had been guaranteed a spot in the semifinals, based on their scores last Thursday alone, those who did not score as high had to perform a second time. Five singers returned in the second half to battle for two remaining slots. It was the audience, rather than a score from the judges, that would decide their fate.
Crowd favorites Sam Carnavella and Theo Belgrave will remain in the running for the title of Wakefield Idol 2020, after soulful second acts. Carnavella’s perfomance of Hall and Oates’ “Rich Girl” had audience members clapping along in their seats and if Belgrave was going to go home last week, he let everyone know he was going out on his own terms, fittingly singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”
The crowd pleasing performances edged out three other incredibly talented contestants. Julian Trilling, who judges Kevin Broccoli and Katrina Van Pelt have praised for delivering consistent and wonderful performances, was awarded ninth place.
In the first half of the evening, Trilling performed “I Want To Be Evil,” by Eratha Kitt. While the first half of the performance included a speaking portion, delivered with personality and flair, Van Pelt was impressed by how quickly Trilling jumped into song.
The burlesque performer has made surprising but smart choices throughout the competition, Broccoli said, and her second performance of “Poor Unfortunate Soul” from “The Little Mermaid” was no exception. Full of theatrical prowess, Trilling’s last performance engaged the audience and earned her some laughs.
One of the competition’s youngest remaining performers, Sydney Allen, was also sent home last week. The eighth-grader first sang “Me & Bobby McGee” by Janice Joplin, and then returned with a vengeance in the second round with Les Misérables’ “On My Own.”
The Broadway style, theatrical performance just adds to the wide and amazing repertoire of Allen’s voice, Broccoli said.
“You’ve done ‘Exs and Ohs,’ you can do pop, you can do R&B — your voice just goes everywhere,” he said. “It’s incredible to me, and it just seems so effortless.”
Although she’ll be going home with an eighth place finish, judges encouraged her to come back and sing again next year.
Seventh place finisher Lily Schofield sang her heart out, belting out Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You,” followed by “Make It Rain,” by Ed Sheeran, but sung in the style of Koryn Hawthorne. Despite a quick turnaround time, performing first out of the five singers that had to return to the stage, Schofield was still able to deliver a memorable performance.
Taking home the highest score of the night for a third time this season, Brittany Thompson remains a favorite among the judges and the audience. Her performance of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” was complete with a red blazer and black top hat. The packaging did not go unnoticed by judges, and was much appreciated.
South Kingstown High School sophomore Ethan Utterback was also guaranteed a spot this week after only singing once. His performance of “All By Myself” by Celine Dion and the range of his voice was a huge hit.
Brady Lyons, one of the few other high school students remaining in the competition, also advanced into the semifinals for her theatrical performance of “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” from Grease.
Although she was not there last week, Natalie Portillo was also awarded a spot in the next round of the competition. Having previously told Artistic Director Chris Simpson that she’d be away that week, he told her he’d consider it if she won the top score the week before.
Two weeks ago, Portillo earned the highest score of the night with Adele’s “Turning Tables.”
