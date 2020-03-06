NARRAGANSETT – Proposed in the school department’s tentative $32.3 million, FY 2021 budget is an extensive renovation of the Narragansett High School’s (NHS) auditorium stage. The setting for the district’s theatrical plays, the high school’s assemblies and other school and community events, such as the police department’s annual awards ceremony, the auditorium is projected to require about $300,000 in general rehabilitation work this upcoming fiscal year.
“At the high school, we want to begin working on the auditorium,” said Superintendent of Narragansett Schools Dr. Peter Cummings at a school committee meeting last week. “Certainly, it needs a rebuild.”
According to the superintendent, the project and its specifics, which include a renovation of the auditorium’s stage, an upgrade to its lighting and work to bring it into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, are already being considered. School committee member Frank White recently asked about the proposed renovation at the school committee’s meeting last week.
“We have the architects looking at it,” answered Cummings. “Right now, while the stage itself is structurally secure, it does certainly need a rebuild. The lighting needs to be redone. The handicap accessibility to get onto the stage is in dire need of revision and it’s out of compliance with several codes as we go forward. It does need all to be addressed.”
The renovation of the auditorium stage has been on the school committee’s radar for quite some time, though this is the first time the school department has proposed putting money into the necessary renovation work. At a school committee meeting two years ago, a public comment from a parent with a child within the school district implored the committee to consider rehabilitation work to the NHS assembly room and its stage.
The work to complete the renovation is expected to take several years to complete. The $300,000 proposed in this upcoming fiscal year would only cover costs incurred during the fiscal year for the work. More funding in subsequent years may be required in order to complete the project.
The proposed renovation is $300,000 in the school’s estimated $1.1 million capital investments budget, which is part of the department’s overall $32.3 million budget proposed last week. Other capital improvement projects put forward by the schools in the FY2021 budget include $98,000 for sidewalk work at Narragansett Elementary School, $50,000 for educational lab equipment and furniture at the Narragansett Pier School, $200,000 for control work at NHS, along with a district-wide $100,000 price tag for bus lease transportation. The school department budget will ultimately go before the town council for approval in the spring. Tonight, a public budget workshop with the school committee, informal in nature, is slated for 6:30 p.m. at the school department offices on the third floor of town hall. A week later, on Wednesday, March 11, another public, informal session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
“Over the next couple of weeks, during our budget workshops, we’ll really take a look at to see if there are any areas where we can continue to make reductions, we’ll take a look to see if there’s any areas that have been overlooked,” said Narragansett School Committee Chair Tammy McNeiece. “I’m definitely very interested in taking a deeper dive into the auditorium rehab because we’ve been talking about that for the whole time that I’ve been on the school committee. That’s been a long-time coming. If there’s any way that we can look at that timeline to see if anything can be done sooner, I’m very interested in looking at that capital project.”
