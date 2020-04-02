RHODE ISLAND – During her daily press conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo was joined by First Gentleman Andy Moffit to answer questions sent in by Rhode Island children regarding COVID-19. Though she didn’t touch on it during the press conference, an additional 91 Rhode Island residents tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 657. Two more people also died, bringing the total number of deaths to 12.
Questions ranged from how children can help to what the state was doing for first responders.
“Today, I brought in a very special guest, my husband Andy Moffit, because we’re dealing with the same stuff in our family that you’re dealing with,” Raimondo said. “Every night, Andy and I spend some time with our two kids, trying to answer their questions. Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s not so easy.”
Before getting into the questions, Raimondo announced that she was starting a new initiative to expand Kids Link, a hotline for children in emotional crisis. Raimondo said that any children experiencing an emotional crisis due to COVID-19 can call the hotline at (855) 543-5465.
One of the children who sent in a question asked Raimondo what kids could do to help during this time. Raimondo said that everyone could continue to make sure to wash their hands, and that children could lend a hand to help their parents or teachers–even more so than usual.
“The most important thing you can do is wash your hands,” she said. “Wash your hands constantly for 30 seconds at a time.”
“Try extra hard to do what your parents tell you, what I’m telling you to do, and what your teachers are telling you to do,” she continued. “If you can try a little extra hard to follow the directions of your parents and teachers, it will help everybody.”
Another child asked whether or not groups of people would be limited any further. Raimondo recently issued a directive that restricted groupings of more than five people.
“I’m probably not going to go lower than 5,” Raimondo said.
Raimondo also recommended that everyone start a journal to record how many people they come in contact with, and all the places they’ve been throughout the day.
Questions also focused on whether or not people were recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Most people are getting better,” Raimondo said. “The good news is, kids aren’t getting very sick.”
“Don’t worry about getting corona, let adults worry,” she continued. “We know that kids are doing pretty well. Children, for the most part, bounce back pretty quickly.”
Another child asked about the safety of people who are in prison.
Raimondo referenced a directive she made earlier today that would allow people who were in jail for nonviolent crimes, and who were slated for release in 90 days or less, to be released early.
“We’re going to keep everybody safe,” she said. “If you have somebody you love that’s in jail, we’re going to keep them safe too.
“So far, everything's going fine there,” she added.
A later question touched on whether people would be expected to pay for COVID-19-related medical bills.
“Don’t worry about whether they can afford it, we’re going to take care of that too. Don’t worry about medical bills,” she said. “Take a deep breath, we’re going to handle that.”
She also said that extra funding would be coming down from the federal government to cover medical bills.
Raimondo also said that the state was setting up new hospitals, in case the extra space is needed.
“There’s going to be a lot of people in the hospital, I can’t stop that,” she said. “Not lots of kids, but lots of older people. I’m preparing for it. I have whole teams of people setting up new hospitals.”
And because schools are currently closed, and the state has implemented distance learning, another child asked whether students would be expected to make up the school year. Raimondo said “a repeat of this school year is not going to happen.”
“But you have to take distance learning seriously, do all your school work,” she added. “This is school, real school. This isn’t vacation.”
“Work as hard and as serious as you would, if you were in real school,” she continued. “If you do that, I won’t even have to think about you doing another year.”
