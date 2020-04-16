RHODE ISLAND – During her daily news conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 309 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, bringing the total to 3,838. Raimondo also announced 18 more deaths, with a total of 105.
Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said that all of the new deaths were residents who lived in congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.
Raimondo also presented a predictive model, showing the peak of COVID-19 to likely be around the beginning of May, though the model included two predictions, which vary in degree based on how closely the current restrictions are followed.
The best estimate showed the peak coming around May 3, with a total of 2,250 hospital beds being needed at that time. The second prediction, the higher scenario, showed the peak arriving by April 27, with a total of 4,300 hospital beds needed. Raimondo said the model, though still not perfect, was based on the current hospitalization rate, the most accurate information available regarding COVID-19 cases.
“We know for certain how many people are in the hospital,” she said. “We don’t really know the infection rate.”
Raimondo said the state’s hospitals could likely handle the best estimated prediction, showing around 2,250 hospital beds needed, though she said that the higher scenario would require more beds than the state currently has.
However, she went on to say that, if Rhode Islanders continued to follow the stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, the numbers could be even less than the best estimate.
“If we keep doing what we’re doing, I actually think our actual experience will be even better,” So that’s what I’m working for. I’m preparing for the worst, but I’m working to beat that [best estimate].”
"I think we’re doing well, I think we’re doing very well," she continued. "We clamped down quickly in a smart and targeted way. We’re in better shape than we would’ve been."
The best estimate would see around 2,000 deaths through October, while the higher scenario would see around 4,000 deaths through the same timeframe.
She also said that she would be waiting until next week to make an announcement about school closures, and if they would continue past April 30.
Raimondo went on to say that, because there were currently 2,000 job openings in Rhode Island, the state also launched a job seeking platform to help residents find open positions. The platform can be found at www.employri.org.
Alexander-Scott also said that, of the COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, 45 percent are Latino residents, a significant overrepresentation within the total number of positive cases.
“We are working extremely hard to get testing sites set up in sites that are more accessible in our core cities throughout Rhode Island,” Alexander-Scott said. “We’re also working with our health equity zone partners. Throughout the state, our health equity zones are committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their zip code, gets access to the services and supports they need, in good times and in bad times.”
