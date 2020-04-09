RHODE ISLAND – During her daily briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 277 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 1,727. Raimondo also announced 8 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total to 43.
She said that, as testing ramps up, the number of positive cases or people who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive is also going to go up. Raimondo added that she was “very proud” that the state was able to complete over 1,800 tests on Wednesday, nearly doubling her stated goal. The amount of tests per capita also doubled those of Massachusset and Connecticut.
Raimondo also said that the state was only testing people with symptoms, and was not testing anyone who is asymptomatic.
According to Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), the new deaths ranged in age from people in their twenties to their nineties. Alexander-Scott added that the person in their twenties had underlying illnesses.
Raimondo also announced that she signed a new executive order to enforce the rules regarding anyone who has been ordered to quarantine or isolate themselves.
The new executive order enables RIDOH to enforce the quarantine order with civil penalties or fines. Raimondo said the fines would be in the range of hundreds of dollars, but the exact amounts were not yet known.
“Quarantine is going to be more important than ever,” she said. “And we are going to get more serious about enforcing the quarantine.”
If you have been diagnosed with coronavirus, either by positive lab test or by a physician who has assessed your symptoms, you must isolate until you no longer have symptoms," Raimondo said. “If you are ordered into quarantine, you cannot leave your house for 14 days."
“It also means that if you’re sick, you have to isolate within your house, keep yourselves away from people in your house,” she continued.
Alexander-Scott explained that a quarantine order applied to those monitoring themselves for symptoms, while isolation applied to those who already have symptoms. People who are ordered to quarantine are those who may have come into contact with somebody who has tested positive, or anyone who has traveled to Rhode Island from out-of-state, and plan to stay.
"Both processes require you to stay at home," Alexander-Scott said.
Raimondo also said that the RIDOH had a very rigorous tracing system, which they would use to identify who might have come into contact with anyone who has been tested positive for COVID-19.
“If you don’t have symptoms but RIDOH has determined that you’ve been in close contact with someone who is positive, you must quarantine for 14 days,” she added.
Raimondo also said that, due to today's forecasted inclement weather, testing sites at the Rhode Island College, Community College of Rhode Island and University of Rhode Island would be shut down this afternoon.
She added that the Rhode Island Delivers service should only be used by people who are in quarantine or isolation, or otherwise homebound, requesting that anyone who can use an alternative means to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.