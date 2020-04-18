STATEHOUSE – During her daily news conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 19 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 137. Raimondo also announced 317 new cases, with a total of 4,491.
Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), said that the new deaths ranged in age from their 30s to 90s. Ten of the fatalities were residents of congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.
Raimondo also reminded residents that, as of today, her executive order regarding face coverings in businesses would be in effect. The executive order mandates that all employees of open businesses must wear face cloth coverings.
“All employees [...] must wear cloth face coverings the entire time they’re at work,” Raimondo said. “All businesses must also take steps to remind customers to wear a face cloth covering at the time they come into your establishment.”
The Department of Business Regulations will also begin performing spot checks at businesses to make sure they are in compliance of the executive order.
Raimondo went on to say that, starting next week, she would begin discussing how the state plans to reopen its economy.
She said that the economy would be reopened in a “thoughtful” and “incremental” way. She added that the economy would be reopened industry by industry, in phases, and under new restrictions and guidelines.
The good news, Raimondo said, was that the state recently received roughly half of the $1.25 billion that was allocated to Rhode Island through the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Senate.
“$625 million landed in the state’s bank account,” she said. “The remainder of that will be coming in the next couple of weeks, and we need it.”
She also said that the state had set up an artist relief fund, which rewards grants of up to $1,000 to artists in Rhode Island.
Alexander-Scott also said that the state had an outreach plan in place to address the disproportionate amount of the Latino population who have tested positive for COVID-19, with RIDOH making sure that there are accessible testing sites throughout all communities.
Forty-five percent of all positive cases are Latino residents.
Raimondo said that the state was focused on ramping up testing in communities of color and cities, while also trying to understand why COVID-19 was disproportionately affecting Latino residents.
“We essentially want to bring testing to where people are, so they can walk to the testing,” Raimondo said. “We’re also making a bigger effort around mobile testing.”
“We’re working hand in glove with community health organizations to make sure that we are meeting the needs of everybody [and] making sure nobody in any zip code, or of any color, or of any socio-economic status, is left behind,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.