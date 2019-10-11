PEACE DALE – Every October for the past several years now, the lawn of Peace Dale Congregational Church has been covered with hundreds of pumpkins for sale.
On Saturday, Peace Dale Congregational Church welcomed members of the community to come take part in the third annual Pumpkin Palooza. Though temperatures were a bit cool that morning, Church Family Life Cochair Meg Kolodziej said the weather was much more cooperative than in years past. After this year, which saw a great turn out, she said, Kolodziej hopes more people will hear about all the fun activities and plans for the next pumpkin palooza.
“This is our fourth year of selling pumpkins to benefit the Welcome House,” said Wally Young, who’s helped to sell pumpkins on the lawn of Peace Dale Congregational Church for the past four years. “In addition to selling pumpkins, we have food, we have games, we have pumpkin bowling, we have kids games, we have a white elephant sale, bake sale and silent auction.”
