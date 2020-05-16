The Narragansett Town Council is expected to vote on a controversial resolution next week, which will essentially give local law enforcement permission to go against executive orders issued by the governor.
The resolution directs “the Narragansett Police Department and other Narragansett Law Enforcement entities to not enforce the State of Rhode Island’s coronavirus-related executive orders.”
The resolution, placed on the agenda by town council president Matthew Mannix, is set to be discussed during the Monday, May 18 meeting which will take place virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.