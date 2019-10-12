NARRAGANSETT – The town council on Monday rejected a motion that many said would limit the public’s freedom of speech while participating in town government. The proposal, put forward by council president pro tem Jill Lawler, would have directed the town solicitor to draft an ordinance regarding “behavior guidelines” at town meetings, and ultimately failed to pass after extensive testimony against its approval from residents and town councilors alike.
“While I don’t agree with everything that is said at these meetings, whether they come from [the audience or the council], I do feel it’s very important that people get the right to say what they believe–otherwise we’re heading down a direction which none of us would like to head in,” said David Avedisian, a resident of Narragansett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.