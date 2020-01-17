SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The fate of Town Farm Park and the question of parking at South County Health will remain unanswered for at least another two weeks.
After three hours of comments from members of the community, hospital administrators and town officials, members of the council unanimously voted to postpone their vote on the land swap issue until their next meeting.
In all, 26 members of the community weighed in with their thoughts and opinions on Monday night, coming down on both sides of the issue of whether or not South County Health should be able to expand their parking into Town Farm Park.
The council heard from hospital employees, administrators and patients about the issues and barriers that parking creates to receiving care, as well as local neighbors with small children who do not want to see even more of the park space turned over for additional parking.
The issue of limited parking at South County Health has been long and ongoing for many years now, and this is not the first time that the healthcare system has looked to expand into the adjacent park space.
A major issue of continued expansion, however, is that the land easement comes from the National Parks Service. It’s an ironclad agreement, nearby resident Ellen Noordzy of Broadmoor Road stated at a previous meeting.
The “ironclad” agreement has been violated before, though, despite the town having taken a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1976 from the Bureau of Outdoor Management.
South County Health currently has two leased areas for additional parking that encroach into the park. In the early 2000s, the hospital leased an additional three-quarters of an acre of two different sections of the park to expand for additional parking and the growth of the healthcare system, according to Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy.
In exchange for expanding into this space, South County Health had provided the funding for the town to purchase Tuckertown Park. Because money swapped hands rather than deeds, the process was done incorrectly.
In order to remedy this decades-long oversight, town and hospital officials are hoping to submit a proposal to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the National Park Service that will allow them to swap land for the use of Town Farm Park. In exchange for Town Farm Park, South County Health is proposing a 35-acre parcel of land in the northwest corner of South Kingstown, known as the Glen Rock Property, to be used for passive recreation like hiking, birdwatching and fishing.
Land swap discussions have been ongoing for the past several months, and after hearing the request of the Recreation Commission, South County Health President and CEO Aaron Robinson returned with plans that would retain some of the existing park space.
Although the playground would be moved a few hundred feet over, the plans presented from South County Health propose various improvements such as a walking trail that would encircle the entire hospital, in exchange for 400 additional parking spaces.
“This would actually extend the passive recreational opportunities around the campus,” Robinson said, as well as some overlook opportunities near the water.
“A lot of what you’re seeing has been a product of engagement with the neighbors as opportunities to improve and to create a mutual benefit here,” he said, pointing to the designs presented. “We understand that all might not agree with that, but we want to be good neighbors and we do want to fashion and strike compromises that do create win-win situations.”
Considering the acreage of Town Farm Park that will be retained by the town and the improved opportunities for recreation, as well as opportunities at the Glen Rock property, Robinson said he sees this current plan as a win-win.
Not all agreed with him, however, expressing their frustration with what they do not see as a comparable land swap in terms of recreational use.
Notably, Rep. Teresa Tanzi, a resident of Hillcrest Road, said she does not believe the hospital has gone far enough to solve their issues of parking – especially without having an updated masterplan.
“Paving over a key recreational area in a dense part of town will not solve their problem,” Tanzi said. “Without an updated masterplan, they have absolutely no idea of what will fix their problem.”
“The town council needs more information, the public needs more answers, the hospital has not provided them, and therefore the passage of this must be delayed,” she added.
Many hospital employees argued that the hospital has explored other options, though, and that parking has become incredibly difficult. Some, who live close by, said they arrive half an hour early for work so they can go in search of a spot. One cancer patient admitted to parking illegally in the past because she didn’t have the energy to travel very far after receiving chemotherapy.
Councilman Rory McEntee said he’d heard people’s concerns and appreciated their participation, but despite having played baseball at Town Farm Park as a child, he will be voting in favor of submitting the land swap application.
“This is a balancing act,” McEntee said, “and we must consider the needs of the hospital and all they do for the community–high paying jobs, livable wages and quality healthcare.”
It would be a sad day for South Kingstown, he said, if the healthcare system were forced to close its doors due to growth and expansion issues.
“It’s always difficult as a councilman to deal with conflicting interests of residents, but in regard to this situation, and many situations, we need to factor in our thoughts and how it affects the majority of the town,” McEntee said. “In this situation, the interest of the majority in town is in allowing the hospital to move forward with this land swap issue.”
Councilman Joe Viele echoed McEntee’s comments about the difficulty of the situation, though pointed out that the hospital has been a good neighbor for “many, many years.” He too will be voting in favor of submitting an application.
“This is the first step in a very long process,” Viele said. “And I trust that along the way, a lot of the concerns and issues that were brought to the mic tonight will be addressed and will be solved.”
After giving the issue a lot of thought and hearing the hours of public comment, Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz said that he still felt that he needed more time to make a decision. He did, however, agree with many of the points made by McEntee and Viele about the hospital’s need for expansion. Like many of those sitting out in the crowded council chamber audience, Da Cruz has also experienced challenges when searching for parking at South County Health.
“It’s definitely a need we have,” he said. “I’m very pro-business and I’m very pro-community, but I don’t think that if we were to move this decision to two weeks from now that it would significantly impact the application process. It would give us a little more time to get additional information.”
Councilwoman Deb Kelso was also inclined to move the decision out two weeks.
“I’m in full support of the hospital and their ability to thrive–and parking is a big part of that,” Kelso said. “But I will request that we postpone the vote until we see a plan worked between the town and the hospital staff that keeps some of this land in the town’s hands.”
Town Manager Robert Zarnetske pointed out that final plans and rendering are not required at this stage of the application, given that the town will merely be sending the request to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. It first enters their hands, he explained, since DEM must submit the application to the National Park Service on the town’s behalf.
“We’re never really going to get to a complete plan before submission of an application,” Zarnetske said. “What your objective is to make sure the application” specifies with portions of the property will be retained and what their intended use will be.
Specificity, in Kelso’s eyes, is lacking, however. In terms of submitting an application, she’d first like to see exactly how much acreage the town plans to retain, and how much will be proposed for swapping out.
“I don’t want to see it go to DEM with the full acreage named,” Kelso said. “I want to see it modified.”
Council President Abel Collins said he was also inclined to support that plans that were presented that evening, seeing the potential land swap as an opportunity for more recreational activity.
“I’ve heard a lot of concerns raised about the loss of recreational opportunities in town, but I see, honestly, an expansion of the opportunity from the plans presented today,” he said.
The playground, he noted, would also only be moving away a few hundred feet away. The only thing the town will be losing, he said, is the baseball field.
“As much as I love baseball, I have to admit that it’s been in decline for a few years, and we have enough baseball fields in town to meet the need,” he added.
Despite the delay, Robinson said the evening provided the council and community with a clear and comprehensive review of all of the issues, and “from a hospital and health system perspective, the need was clearly identified and the argument was compelling.”
“I think, ultimately, the right decision will prevail,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.