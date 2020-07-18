By ALLIE LEWIS
SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- Town Manager Robert Zarnetske signed an executive order this week to increase parking fines by sixfold on Succotash Road in East Matunuck.
The order, which raises the parking fine from $25 to $150, took effect immediately on Thursday.
According to Zarnetske, the decision was in response to recent traffic and crowd control problems at East Matunuck State Beach, but it also closely followed Gov. Gina Raimondo’s announcement to sharply reduce parking capacity at Scarborough and Misquamicut State Beaches.
“We are struggling to keep the crowds under control at the beaches,” said Raimondo in her weekly COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday. “The reality is we’re seeing really big crowds at the beach, even compared with last year.”
According to data from the state, state beaches in Rhode Island saw 50,000 more cars parked in lots than at the same time in June of last year, prior to the pandemic. The governor said she understood the increased traffic at the beaches, noting that due to the health crisis, vacations had been cancelled, some summer camps were cancelled and the public had been largely cooped up inside.
“I understand that and I want you to be able to go to the beach, but we also have to follow the rules," said Raimondo.
Parking at Scarborough and Misquamicut State Beaches were reduced to 25 percent starting Thursday, causing a corner in South Kingstown over the potential of crowding to shift towards East Matunuck.
Narragansett Times Reporter Phil Cozzolino contributed to this update
