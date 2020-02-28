SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A pledge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (BPOE) states that so long as there are veterans, the organization will never forget them. Part of that mission means honoring the people, businesses and institutions that assist the Elks with ongoing service and charity for veterans and their families. On Friday, members of BPOE Lodge #1899 presented Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) with a plaque recognizing the company for its recent efforts in providing winter coats for area veterans and thanked other organizations and companies that contributed to the local Elks’ work.
“There’s a lot that goes down at the Elks Lodge to help take care of veterans,” said BPOE Elks Lodge #1899 Veterans Committee Chairman Jim Beck. “That’s why the Elks were formed.”
Through BPOE’s Veterans Service Commission, thousands of Elk members donate their time, energy and resources to improve the lives of veterans each day. Volunteers provide direct service to veterans in more than 330 facilities around the country each month, as well as help connect veterans with local services. The Elks also assist veterans rehabilitate both the visible and invisible wounds of war through adaptive sports programs and therapy kits. Finally, the organization’s Welcome Home Initiative seeks to provide shelter and care for the vulnerable veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
The local Elks had some help in their mission last year. The partnership between the local BPOE chapter and OSJL began in September when the Elks were hosting a steak fry that would benefit veterans in the area. OSJL donated a gas grill to be raffled off at the event. Then, in November, Stop & Shop provided the Elks with a number of turkeys, which were subsequently prepared along with side dishes and delivered to a veteran’s home in Olneyville where a number of veterans from Washington County reside.
“Every veteran at that facility got a hot turkey dinner on Thanksgiving,” said Beck.
Extra turkeys were then delivered by the Elks to the Coast Guard Station at Point Judith and the Narragansett Fire Department. A short time later, Stop & Shop provided a grant for the Elks to donate food baskets for military members at the Newport Naval Station.
“That was very nice of Stop & Shop to do that,” said Beck. “We had to write them a letter of gratitude.”
But the charity from the Elks and surrounding community did not stop there. As the winter months approached, OSJL made a number of brand-new, winter coats available for veterans through the company’s “Buy Give Get” program, which heavily discounts winter coats for customers, who then purchase the coat and donate it back to the store with the guarantee it will go to a veteran. OSJL then provides a gift card equal to the cost of the winter coat to the donating customer. Since 2016, OSJL and its customers have donated more than 35,000 winter jackets and 15,000 Wellco boots to veterans in need.
The program was a no-brainer for the local Elks chapter, who recognized the need for the coats at the Olneyville veteran’s home.
“All of a sudden, Job Lot made some coats available, and every homeless veteran up there got a brand-new, winter coat,” said Beck. “We had identified the need at the Olneyville home. We just felt we had to do something.”
Finally, a holiday collection drive at the South Kingstown Elks Lodge #1899 on Belmont Avenue and the participation of the local community ensured every veteran at the Olneyville facility received a gift and stocking stuffers for the holidays.
“When I went up there the first time with the Thanksgiving meals, everything went great,” said Beck. “When we came back with the winter coats from Job Lot, they remembered us from the Thanksgiving meals. When we went back with the stocking stuffers, they remembered us from the coat donations.”
“Overall, this was a very community-driven effort,” he continued. “It was really great to see people and businesses come together for this common good. The help of Stop & Shop, the help that OSJL gave us was just fantastic.”
On Friday, Beck, along with BPOE Elks Lodge #1899 member Jim Rowley, presented a plaque to OSJL owners Marc and Alan Perlman at OSJL corporate headquarters in Quonset.
“We just felt that Ocean State really stepped up and helped out a lot,” said Beck. “They really pushed us over the edge and gave us a real leg up. They were above and beyond. So we wanted to honor them for their commitment to the community.”
The donations had a profound effect on both those donating and those receiving.
“I saw grown men ask ‘this coat is for me? What do I have to do?’” recalls Beck. “Nothing. It’s for you. We want you to stay warm. There were tears in their eyes and it’s really worth the effort.”
The BPOE Lodge #1899 has a hotline for veterans in need or experiencing difficulty at 789-5400 ext. 806.
“That line is for any veteran,” said Beck. “If somebody has a relative, knows of a veteran that needs help, that number is available to call.”
