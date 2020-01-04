SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Although the council is still months away from putting a gavel down on the final budget, members of the council and school committee have already begun meeting together to talk numbers. In the coming year, there are numerous meetings on the books.
Things may have quieted down over the holiday recess, but on Thursday, Jan. 2, the school budget subcommittee will be returning in full force. The newly-formed subcommittee will also be meeting for the second time and welcoming Town Council President Abel Collins to the ranks.
This is the first year such a subcommittee has existed, and administrators and elected officials hope to approach the entire process more collaboratively. Balancing the needs of the school with the town’s municipal needs has become increasingly difficult over the past decade, due to a steady decline in state aid.
One thing the subcommittee has already been looking at in hopes of bringing costs down are high-cost expenditures. In South Kingstown, transportation is particularly taxing to the district budget. In the coming fiscal year, the district will spend more than $4.4 million on busing.
“The state is really only sending about $200,000 more than the cost of our transportation,” Town Manager Robert Zarnetske said at the first joint budget meeting. “That’s about $75 per student — the state is essentially sending no aid to South Kingstown at this point.”
In addition to its Jan. 2 meeting, the subcommittee also plans to meet on Jan. 21 and Feb. 4.
Before these meetings, the town council and school committee will sit down together again, next week, for a capital improvement program work session.
In the near future, the building subcommittee will also be hosting a meeting at Curtis Corner Middle School, according to Superintendent Linda Savastano. The meeting will detail a newly conducted feasibility study, which explores the possibility of relocating the high school to Curtis Corner.
The town’s proposed capital improvement program for the upcoming fiscal year, which was released last week, includes four different possible options of where to go next with the high school. If the town and school decide to remain at the Columbia Street location, depending on funds, the project can be done in “one-shot,” or spread out over 15 to 20 years.
If the high school were to be relocated to Curtis Corner, there are options to build on an addition, or demolish the current structure and build new.
Details of the report, and advisement from the building subcommittee, will come to the school committee on Jan. 14. That night, the committee will also be holding an executive session with legal to go over updates on personnel, and will also be having a business meeting.
School committee budget work sessions will begin on Jan. 28, with a budget being adopted the following month on Feb. 11.
A week afterward, the school committee will meet with the town council to present their budget program on Feb. 20. Their first joint work session will not occur until March 2, though. Other joint meetings between the elected bodies are planned for March 3 and 11.
Members of the public will be invited to comment on the prepared budget in two, back-to-back nights of hearings on April 15 and 16, before the council officially adopts the budget on April 27.
